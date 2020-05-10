Bad Bunny Surprise releases new album Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad bunny It is the gift that keeps on giving.

If there is someone we can count on to throw blow after blow, it is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

On May 10, the 26-year-old surprise star released a new album titled Those Who Weren't Going Out, which roughly translates to The ones who weren't going out. Just two months after the release of their second studio album YHLQMDLGBad Bunny has chosen to bless his fans with more new music.

After all, while many of his fans around the world continue to curl up at home in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, what's better than some new Bad Bunny to come out?

Those Who Weren't Going Out is a 10 track album with Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion and Lennox, Yandel, Jhay Cortez and his girlfriend Gabriela.

As fans will recall, the young Puerto Rican star turned to Instagram Live earlier this month for a three-hour impromptu live stream, where she teased snippets of these unreleased songs to thousands of fans and fans who tuned in.