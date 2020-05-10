Bad Bunny releases new album, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Image: via Getty

So far in 2020, my accomplishments have twitched whole of Scrubs and doing Set Fitness Marshall "Sorry" dance without collapsing since exhaustion. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, released two albums. Rude!

Billboard reports that on Sunday Bad Bunny released a surprise album Those Who Weren't Going Out (Those Who Didn't Go Out). Forget it dropped the unbearably good I do what I want at the end of FEBRUARY, which according to the calendar was only two and a half years Months ago.

Here's a hint, for your improvisational pleasure:

He seems an extremely cruel O. Henry-esque twist of fate we now have two Bad Bunny albums in a year with no dance clubs. On the positive side, we now have two Bad Bunny albums in a year where it is socially acceptable to get drunk in your own house and dance alone without anyone seeing you, save for the pigeons that live on your fire escape. I choose to be grateful for the small gifts