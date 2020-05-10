Ayushmann Khurrana's latest song dedicated to mothers is phenomenal

Ayushmann Khurrana is loved by millions of his fans. Not only is he a good actor, but he is also a musician and a poet. Ayushmann, like all of us, is currently spending time at home due to the ongoing blockade. However, the actor makes sure to keep in touch with his fans by giving them an idea of ​​what he's doing during the quarantine.

Today, on Mother's Day, Ayushmann visited Instagram to share a heartwarming song that she dedicated to all mothers. The song, which is sung in Punjabi, has been composed by Rochak Kohli.