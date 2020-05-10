Ava DuVernay reveals how little Richard helped her when she was fighting a student

WENN

The filmmaker of & # 39; Selma & # 39; He remembers the rock and roll pioneer when he remembers how he helped her when she was a college student struggling as a waitress in Los Angeles.

Ava DuVernay revealed his special connection to the deceased Little Richard after his death on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Rock and roll pioneer, full name Richard Penniman, passed away after years of struggling with ill health, his son Danny Penniman confirmed to Rolling Stone. In a statement obtained by People.com, Richard's agent, Dick AlenHe said, "Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville."

On Twitter, the 47-year-old filmmaker shared that Richard regularly tipped $ 100 every week when he was a waitress in Los Angeles decades ago.

"I served Little Richard's soul food brunch every Sunday for a year while serving as a waitress at Aunt Kizzy's Back Porch in Los Angeles," she wrote. "He was a college student. He tipped me $ 100 a week on a $ 75 breakfast with friends."

The "Selma"star added" This was 30 years ago. God help me a lot in his glory. "

Numerous stars have paid tribute to Richard, including the former First Lady of the United States. Michelle Obama, who shared: "With his exuberance, creativity, and refusal to be more than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow him. We are so fortunate to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. "

Filmmaker John Waters He also paid tribute to the star of "Tutti Frutti", amazed at Rolling Stone, "He was the first punk … He was the first in everything."

Stars throughout the world of music, including Mick jagger, Bob Dylanand Elton JohnThey also paid their respects to the deceased star.