Authorities say decomposed body of man found in Hyde Park

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
The body of a man was found seriously decomposed in a bag near Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to authorities.

State police were seen investigating the forested area surrounding the Enneking Parkway and Turtle Pond around 9:30 p.m., WBZ-TV's I-Team reported.

Police told the news station that it is unclear how long the body has been in the area, and no further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

