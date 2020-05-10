Authorities say decomposed body of man found in Hyde Park

The body of a man was found seriously decomposed in a bag near Hyde Park on Saturday night, according to authorities.

State police were seen investigating the forested area surrounding the Enneking Parkway and Turtle Pond around 9:30 p.m., WBZ-TV's I-Team reported.

Police told the news station that it is unclear how long the body has been in the area, and no further information has been released.

