Astronomers Capture Impressive "Lucky,quot; Image of Jupiter's Furious Storms – BGR

Using the infrared imaging capabilities of the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, astronomers have produced one of the most detailed images of Jupiter ever captured of Earth.

Infrared images traverse cloud tops and reveal the structures detailed below, helping scientists better understand the forces driving the planet's whirling storms.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As the largest and one of the most iconic planets in our solar system, Jupiter has been observed countless times over the years. Despite that, every now and then we get a fresh look at the gas giant that reminds us of how ridiculously incredible it really is.

The latest image to accomplish that feat comes from a team of researchers using the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. The catch is an incredibly rare treat, and it's an unusually high-resolution image considering it was taken from the ground. It is also quite special thanks to the fact that it was filmed in infrared, which can pierce through Jupiter's clouds, which swirls and reveals what is happening next.

The Gemini Observatory has been studying Jupiter for years, but it is not always easy. In fact, capturing a decent image of the gas giant from a telescope on Earth requires quite a bit of luck. The researchers even coined the term "lucky images,quot; to describe the technique they use to obtain a clear image.

"The Gemini data was critical because it allowed us to deeply explore Jupiter's clouds on a regular schedule," said Michael Wong of UC Berkeley, lead author of a new research paper published in The Astrophysical Journalhe said in a statement. “We use a very powerful technique called image of luck. These images rival the view from space. "

The lucky imaging technique uses a scattering approach, capturing lots of images in quick succession. The images are taken with a very short exposure, so scientists have to combine them to get a useful view of the planet. The benefit of this technique is that researchers can cast any image that is not as sharp as the rest, and the end result is a crystal clear image with very little interference from Earth's atmosphere.

"NIRI at Gemini North is the most effective way for American and Gemini International Association researchers to obtain detailed maps of Jupiter at this wavelength," says Wong. "With this resolution, the telescope could resolve the two headlights of a car in Miami, viewed from New York City."

Observations like this are helping scientists explain the forces acting on Jupiter's colossal storms. The gas giant is still one of the most mysterious planets in our neighborhood, but little by little we are unraveling its mysteries.

Image source: International Gemini Observatory / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA, M.H. Wong (UC Berkeley)