Ashley Graham celebrates her mother's first day with an adorable video of Isaac laughing

Ashley Graham celebrates her first Mother's Day since she gave birth to her son Isaac Ervin on January 18, 2020. Ashley and her husband Justin Ervin continue to share photos and videos of their lives with their son on social media and a new Video Ashley shared will be posted viral. The family was quarantined in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Ashley was able to spend the holidays with her own mother, Linda Graham, and shared photos of her special bonding time. In a sweet video that has over 260,000 likes, Ashley played with Isaac and made lots of fun sounds as she kissed her little son's feet and playfully nibbled on his legs. Every time Ashley made noises, Isaac tried to imitate her, and then he laughed.

The sweet video was a perfect way for Ashley to celebrate her first Mother's Day and there is no doubt that in the past four months little Isaac has brought tremendous love and joy to his parents. You can check out the video Ashley shared with her 10.9 million Instagram followers below.

Ashley shared three photos with her mother, Linda, in preparation for her first Mother's Day. He also highlighted a charity that is close to his heart: Baby 2 Baby.

Getting ready to celebrate my first mother's day! Yes, you better believe that there will be a celebration in our house … and I hope that all of you, moms, are celebrating too! We may be sweating all day, but we still feel like it a little 💎🌸🌈🥂☀️🎉 feeling even more grateful for my own mom this year and excited to partner with @tiffanyandco who is giving back and supporting families and mothers in need this year through @ baby2baby 💖

Ashley is blessed to have been able to spend the holidays with her mother, as many people are quarantined too far from their mothers to enjoy the holidays with them.

Ashley gave Revlon a little snap in several photos she shared on Mother's Day. With her mother and Isaac, Ashley revealed that one of the best beauty tips she received was from her mother and that less makeup is more. She wished everyone a Happy Mother's Day as she held the lipstick to her lips.

%MINIFYHTML5a95d88f27b7dfa2875ac38fddf6610016%

What do you think about Ashley Graham's first Mother's Day and the sweet video she shared with Isaac Ervin's infectious laugh?

Ad %MINIFYHTML5a95d88f27b7dfa2875ac38fddf6610087% %MINIFYHTML5a95d88f27b7dfa2875ac38fddf6610087%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0