Ashlee Simpson shows off her tummy a week after announcing that she and Evan Ross are expecting a third child

A week after announcing that she was pregnant with baby number three, Ashlee Simpson showed off her growing bulge in a new video on her Instagram story. In the clip, the 35-year-old singer was wearing a black satin dress and wrote "Baby Bumpin,quot; at the top of the video.

The short clip also showed Simpson cradling his bundle as he walked around a sunny field and used a butterfly filter.

Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Jagger Snow. She also shares her son Bronx Mowgli, 11, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, whom she married from 2008 to 2011.

Simpson and Ross announced their baby news on Instagram in a paid partnership post with ClearBlue that featured two images of their positive pregnancy test.

“We are pregnant and we are very excited to share it with everyone. Baby # 3, "Simpson wrote in the caption. On his page, Ross wrote:" The family is growing. ♥ ️ Ash and I can't wait to welcome the new addition. "

Simpson also noted in her pregnancy announcement that she and Ross know at this unprecedented time that pregnant women could be under increased stress. That is why they are supporting the March of Dimes Mom and Baby Intervention and Support Fund COVID-19. Simpson told nearly a million followers to visit the charity's website to see how they're helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.

The singer-songwriter's older sister Jessica Simpson wrote in the comments that she couldn't be happier for her favorite person on the planet. He called the pregnancy reveal "arguably the most exciting news,quot; he could imagine. And she and her family were "more than elated,quot; for Ashlee and Evan.

After the couple announced the news, a source said People Magazine that Simpson has been expecting another baby for a long time, and both she and Ross have always wanted a great family.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were married in August 2014 at their mother's house, singing the legend Diana Ross.



