As the coronavirus turns funerals, there is hope that the pandemic will stimulate openness over pain.

She walked to the front of the columbarium in the Denver cemetery, clasping her hands in front of her body. Behind her, the other mourners kept their distance from each other. Their expressions, including hers, were hidden by the masks that partially covered their faces.

Susie Mannis Sigman was at Fort Logan National Cemetery on a Friday earlier this month to say goodbye to her mother, Barbara Mannis, who had died unexpectedly the week before.

Sigman looked at the iPad on the tripod in front of her and saw the faces of her brothers, children, nephews and nieces on the screen. There they were, with her, from their homes, watching videos broadcast live through Zoom.

The coronavirus pandemic began its march across the country more than four months ago, and although Sigman's mother did not die from COVID-19 respiratory illness, she prevented loved ones from joining her in Denver for the funeral.

Now, Sigman thought, she felt connected to them.

"If it had to be done this way because of the coronavirus circumstances we were in, at least I had company," he recalled thinking at the time.

Pain, which may already be an isolated experience, has become an even more solitary act, as people are forced to cry without family and friends physically at their side. However, the pandemic is bringing death to the forefront of society, as nearly 1,000 Colorado residents have been lost due to the new coronavirus and funerals are being altered or postponed due to social distancing measures implemented to stop the COVID-19 spread.

And it's for this reason that mental health experts, religious leaders, and others hope that the pandemic will change the way Americans approach pain, paving the way for people to speak more openly about the difficult emotions that loss of beloved.

"This community experience that we are all living on one level or another is forcing us to have conversations that we have not been willing to have in the past," said Micki Burns, clinical director of Judi & # 39; s House, a Denver organization that offers care for bereaved children and their families.

The pandemic is causing people to experience many different forms of pain. Society is collectively lamenting the loss of a way of life as people are ordered to stay home. People also face the loss of their jobs, as the measures implemented to curb the transmission of the coronavirus have had a serious economic impact.

Then there are those who face ultimate loss, as more than 75,000 Americans have died from the new coronavirus. Due to the contagious nature of the disease, most people who die during this historical period, with or without COVID-19, are doing it alone. Your loved ones must cry alone.

In all of this, Rabbi Rick Rheins said, is the loss of human connection.

"We gain strength from each other with our human physical contact," said Rheins, a rabbi at the Denver Sinai Temple. He added: “We can express ourselves with a simple hug and a gesture of face-to-face recognition more than words are capable of doing. We miss that now.

On Mannis' day of service, life outside the cemetery seemed to continue to stir as it did before the outbreak. The lines wound around Starbucks and McDonald's drive-thrus. Golfers were hitting balls on the fairway of a nearby course. But here, within its doors, the pandemic has overturned the rituals that humans have used for centuries to mourn their dead.

When Sigman and his four friends arrived at the Fort Logan National Cemetery for service, a pair of mourners tried to comfort each other with a hug, but such an act would break the social estrangement.

Then they hugged themselves.

"I will miss you every day,quot;

In late April, Barbara Mannis began experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19. His body ached. She was fatigued. I had difficulty breathing. The 83-year-old woman did not want to go to the hospital, so she scheduled a telehealth visit with her doctor.

Then one day Mannis, who lived in Arizona, walked to his car and found himself so breathless that he had to sit in the back seat. A neighbor saw her and suggested that she call 911.

He was soon heading to the hospital.

Mannis was born on February 4, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Shaker Heights High School, he attended the University of Michigan, but left after one semester.

"He strayed for love and married the love of his life, Burt," the family wrote in their obituary. (He eventually went back to school and earned a teaching degree from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.)

Barbara and Burt Mannis had three children: Michael Mannis, Judy Goldberg, and Sigman. The family moved to Florida in 1976 and then to Arizona six years later.

Although they did not live in Denver, the Mannises were members of the Emanuel Temple and each year they drove to Colorado in search of Rosh Hashanah. Because they formed a community here, Sigman said, the couple decided that Fort Logan National Cemetery would be their final resting place. Burt Mannis died in 2019 at age 86.

At the hospital, doctors examined Mannis for COVID-19, but the results were negative. She received a different diagnosis: leukemia.

Then, still in the hospital, Mannis had a heart attack.

Goldberg, who had traveled to Arizona to be with his mother, received a call in the middle of the night to go to the hospital. Once there, Sigman recalled, Goldberg called his brothers using FaceTime so they could see their mother one last time.

In the video, Mannis apologized to his children.

"I will miss you every day," Sigman told him.

Half an hour later, Mannis died.

"It was horrible," recalled Sigman, 55. "It was such a strong and organic feeling to know that I am about to lose my mother. However, it is a memory that I never want to lose."

"Something we don't have a language for,quot;

On May 1, when the Mannis memorial service began, Rabbi Joesph Black turned to his three adult children not seen in the Zoom video and asked them to tear a piece of cloth or tape. The service at the cemetery had ended a few hours earlier, and now the family, joined by friends and other community members, gathered from their individual homes via Zoom for the memorial.

Keriah – or tear – is one of the rituals in which mourners participate during a Jewish service.

The ritual, Black told those in the video broadcast, occurs because humans are "physical beings,quot; who need to do something physical to express their pain.

It is symbolic, he said, the breakup of the family after the death of a loved one. And it reflects change, he said, in the state of Sigman and his brothers.

Now they are mourners and the community must take care of them.

But how mourners are comforted is changing under social distancing. Instead of bringing food and visiting someone, stews are left at the gates of the afflicted. For many, including Sigman, the weeklong mourning period in Judaism called shiva is conducted through videoconferencing.

Cemeteries and mortuaries are still seeing a constant number of deaths during the pandemic, and at Seven Stones Cemetery in Littleton there has been an increase in pre-funeral planning, said Becky Holm, director of customer service.

But since funerals are limited to 10 people under social distancing guidelines, many people are cremating their loved ones and waiting until later to celebrate life-celebrating ceremonies. Others go ahead with the ceremonies, but film or broadcast live services for those who cannot be there, he said.

"People are going to find a way to mourn the loss of their loved one regardless of the parameters imposed on them," Holm said.

Before the outbreak, the dizzying nature of life was such that it was easy to get away from the rituals that occur after someone dies, including how people comfort the afflicted. Instead of bringing food to someone and helping them overcome a loss, Rheins said, someone could send flowers or a card because they were busy.

The pandemic, he said, could change this as people realize how physically they miss being with their friends and family.

"It will certainly make us reconsider our priorities," said Rheins. "People are tired of hearing the words."

As many people are experiencing some form of pain, there is also likely to be more compassion for those who suffer, Black, with Temple Emanuel said later.

"The uniqueness of the experience will decrease somewhat because many others will face it," he said.

In a society that doesn't like to talk about death and pain, funerals and other rituals help people get in touch with the emotions that come with the loss of a loved one, said Jamie Sarche, director of preplanning for Feldman Mortuary.

"It is difficult to process things for which we have no language," he said. "And death is something we don't have a language for. It helps us have a context with what we're experiencing."

Having a space for this is important, he said, because regret, despite its presence in everyone's life, is not always openly spoken. According to experts, the reasons for not talking about it vary, but include fear of our own mortality.

"We live in a society that claims not to talk about pain," said Sarche. "Don't talk about death. We would like people to improve immediately."

As these funerals and other events are postponed or shortened due to the pandemic, Sarche said, there is concern that more people experience complicated pain, which occurs when normal, intense feelings are first felt after a loss, like depression and anxiety, staying for a long period.

The good bye

It was quiet, even for a cemetery.

In the distance, birds sang from their perch in the trees planted among the winding rows of white headstones surrounding the columbarium.

Sigman was silent while she stood there and watched the funeral. Beside him, Black softly sang the Jewish prayer "El Malei Rachamim,quot;.

"God full of compassion, you live in the heights and the depths: grant a perfect rest under the wings of your presence to … our loved one who has entered eternity,quot; read an english translation.

Sigman began to cry, his sobs muffled by his mask.

“May she find refuge forever in the shadow of your wings and may her soul be tied to the bond of eternal life; to you, the eternal God, you are his inheritance. May he rest in peace and let us say: Amen.

Then just 10 minutes after it started, the service ended. And as mourners moved to bid farewell, many broke the invisible barrier between them.

One by one, they leaned down and wrapped Sigman in a hug.