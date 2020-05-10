As Europe reopens schools, aid meets risk

NEUSTRELITZ, Germany – It was Lea Hammermeister's first day back at school after nearly two months at home and she was already preparing for an exam.
It is not a mathematics or physics exam. A coronavirus test, one she would administer herself.
Mrs. Hammermeister, a 17-year-old high school student, entered the erected tent in the schoolyard along with some classmates, all standing six feet away, and picked up a test kit. He inserted the swab deep into his throat, lightly gagging as directed, then closed and tagged the sample before returning to class.
It took less than three minutes. The results landed in his inbox overnight. A positive test would require staying home for two weeks. Mrs. Hammermeister tested negative. Now he wears a green sticker that allows him to move around the school without a mask, until the next test four days later.
"I was very relieved," she said cheerfully. In addition to feeling safe around her negative classmates and teachers, she feels less risky for her grandmother, who eats with the family every day.
The self-administered test at the secondary school in Neustrelitz, a small town in northern Germany, is one of the most intriguing efforts in Europe as countries embark on a giant experiment on how to reopen schools, which have been closed for weeks and they are now being radically transformed by strict rules of hygiene and distance.
Restarting schools is at the core of any plan to restart economies globally. If schools don't reopen, parents can't go back to work. So how Germany and other countries that have led the way on many fronts handle this stage of the pandemic will provide an essential lesson for the rest of the world.
"Schools are the backbone of our societies and economies," said Henry Tesch, director of the school in northern Germany that is testing student tests. "Without schools, parents cannot work and children are being robbed of precious learning time and ultimately a part of their future."
Asian countries have already made the leap, experimenting with a variety of approaches. In China, students face temperature controls before they can enter schools, and the cafeteria tables are equipped with plastic dividers.
In Sydney, Australia, schools open in staggered stages, teaching one day a week for a quarter of students in each grade. Hong Kong and Japan are trying to reopen in similar stages. In Taiwan, classes have been in session since the end of February, but assemblies have been canceled and students are instructed to wear masks.
For now, Europe is a mosaic of approaches and timelines: a vast laboratory on how to safely operate an institution that is central to any significant resumption of public life.
In Germany, which announced last week that it would reopen most aspects of its economy and allow all students to return in the coming weeks, class sizes were cut in half. Hallways have become one-way systems. The breaks are staggered. Teachers wear masks and students are told to dress warmly because windows and doors are kept open for air circulation.
Germany has been a leader in methodically halting the spread of the virus and maintaining the number of relatively low deaths. But that success is fragile, said Chancellor Angela Merkel.
On Saturday, the reproductive factor, the average number of people getting infected for each newly infected person, which the government wants to keep below 1, rose again to 1.1.
With so little knowledge about the virus, many experts say mass testing is the only way to prevent reopening of schools from becoming a gamble.
The school in Neustrelitz remains an exception. But by offering everyone, from teachers to students, free exams twice a week, you're focusing on a central question that haunts all countries at this stage of the pandemic: just How infectious are children?
Evidence suggests that children are less likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19 than adults. But a small number of children have become seriously ill and some have died, either from respiratory failure causing most adult deaths or from a recently recognized syndrome causing acute inflammation of the heart.
An even bigger blind spot is transmission. Children often have no symptoms, making them less likely to be tested and more difficult to see whether or how they transmit the virus.
The possibility that schoolchildren, well-documented propagators of the common flu, may also become super-propagators of the coronavirus, is the central dilemma for countries seeking to reopen and avoid a second wave of deadly infections. It means that school openings could present real dangers.
"That is my biggest fear," said Professor Michael Hoelscher, head of infectious diseases and tropical medicine at the University of Munich Hospital, who oversees a home study in Munich that hopes to shed light on transmission within families. .
Manfred Prenzel, a prominent educator and member of a panel advising the German government on its reopening, said that children represent the most intractable aspect of this pandemic: asymptomatic transmission.
"In the current situation, we have to warn against an unlimited reopening of schools and kindergartens," concluded the study supervised by Christian Drosten at the Berlin-based Charite Hospital.
The Robert Koch Institute for Public Health, the German equivalent of the C.D.C. In the United States, children were found to become infected in approximately equal proportions to adults.
"The evidence is not yet conclusive," said Richard Pebody, leader of the high-threat pathogens team at the World Health Organization. His advice on school openings: "Do it very gradually and monitor ongoing epidemiology very closely."
That is easier said than done.
For now, Europe's school openings are as varied as their countries. Denmark first opened primary schools and kindergartens, reasoning that young children are the least at risk and most dependent on parents, who need to return to work. Germany allowed older children to go back to school first because they are better able to meet the rules on masks and distance.
France will open preschools on Monday before gradually introducing primary and secondary school children at the end of the month. High school students will continue to learn remotely for now.
Belgium, Greece and Austria are resuming lessons for selected grades in the coming weeks. Sweden never closed its schools, but has established rules for distancing and hygiene. Some affected countries like Spain and Italy do not have enough confidence to open schools until the fall.
According to epidemiologists, a precondition for any country to open schools is that community transmission rates are at manageable levels.
Preliminary evidence from countries that have led to the reduction of community transmission and the opening of schools appears hopeful, said Flemming Konradsen, director of the University of Copenhagen School of Global Health.
Denmark, after allowing younger children to return more than three weeks ago, announced last week that the virus's reproductive factor remained below 1. Older students will be able to return to school on Monday.
Germany, the largest country in Europe, announced last week that all children would see the inside of a classroom again before the summer break, after a two-week test in high schools had not stopped the overall broadcast numbers from dropping. Authorities hope that the reported increase over the weekend was a mistake rather than a sign that the loosening is already reviving the spread of the disease.
Many argue that the benefits of opening schools, for economies, parents and children themselves, far outweigh the costs as long as hygiene standards are set. Disadvantaged children in particular suffer from being outside, said Sophie Luthe, a social worker at a Berlin high school.
“We have been losing children; they just get off the radar, ”said Luthe. "School is a control mechanism for everything from learning difficulties to child abuse."
But teaching at the time of a pandemic brings with it a number of challenges: In high school in Neustrelitz, about a third of teachers are out because they are older or at risk.
There are not enough classrooms to allow the 1,000 students to come to class and still stay six feet away, which means that at most one-third can be at school at any one time. Teachers often move between classrooms, teaching two groups at once.
At the same time, the virus is stimulating innovation.
Teachers in Denmark have moved much of their teaching outdoors. German schools, far behind digital learning, have seen their technology budgets increase overnight.
"Corona is exposing all of our problems," said Tesch, the director of Neustrelitz. "It is an opportunity to rethink our schools and experiment."
So he didn't hesitate when an old friend, co-founder of a local biotech company, offered the school free tests for a pilot. Mr. Tesch said he hoped the tests would allow him to safely increase class size and restart activities like sports and the orchestra.
Many experts recommend more testing in schools, but so far it remains the exception. Small and wealthy Luxembourg evaluated the 8,500 high school seniors before opening schools to them last Monday.
Some students and teachers at Neustrelitz were skeptical when they first heard that the school would offer biweekly voluntary testing.
"I didn't want to do it at first," recalled Kimberly Arndt. “I thought,‘ What if I have a positive result? It would be listed as the girl with the crown. "
The incentive for the test is high: a negative result allows students to wash and disinfect their hands in restrooms where the lines are much shorter. Students with a negative crown also do not have to wear masks.
Mr. Tesch, the principal, acknowledges that his school can only evaluate because they offered him free kits. They would normally cost around 40 euros, or $ 44, per piece. But the government, he said, should consider paying for similar tests at all schools.
"It's a lot of money," he said, "but it's cheaper than shutting down your economy."
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reports from Berlin, Constant Meheut from Paris and Martin Selsoe Sorensen from Copenhagen.