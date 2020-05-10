Angry customers reopen Cape Cod ice cream parlor

A popular Cape Cod ice cream parlor that reopened Friday had to close hours later, after customers angered by the dessert orders that had been backed began harassing employees, the owner said.

Polar Cave ice cream shop owner Mark Lawrence said it was "one of the worst experiences,quot; in his 19 years of owning the store.

Although he had established a rule that orders had to be received an hour before pickup, customers would show up early at his store, demanding his ice cream, Lawrence wrote on his business's Facebook page. He said one of his best workers, a teenager, quit his job due to the barrage of abusive comments.

"Regardless of people's frustrations of taking it out on a teenager, it is just WRONG," he wrote. “It cost one of my best employees because of the rudeness directed at her tonight. So wrong in so many ways to treat a teenager with so much disrespect, no matter what the circumstances. "

Lawrence had quietly opened the store the Friday before the Mother's Day weekend, he told Boston 25 News. But a wave of people ordering dessert quickly crushed the lean staff behind the counter. While the number of orders was sufficient for a seven-person staff, he said, only four employees were working that night. Around 7 p.m., Lawrence posted on Facebook: "STOP CALLING."

Lawrence did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post, but wrote on Facebook that he would still consider other ways to sell his ice cream safely.

"After a long look at the events of the previous night, it is obvious that the plan I created cannot handle the increase in demand," he said Saturday morning. “So in order not to destroy the business, I have grown over the past 19 years, it is better not to open up to the general public just yet. Stay tuned as we explore the options. "

Later that day, however, he reported that things were going much better.

"Today was a vastly improved operation," Lawrence wrote on his company's Facebook page on Saturday night. “People placed their orders an hour or more (some a day earlier) before the pickup time. They followed the rules and it worked. There were a minimum of people who just stopped and waited for immediate attention, decided to make an order and come back or sit and wait.

"Thank you for the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many," he wrote. "It really means a lot to me right now."