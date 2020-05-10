Andy Cohen thinks his son Benjamin is going to be "best friends,quot; with Anderson Cooper's Wyatt son

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are close friends who have experienced the same big life change in the last year or so. Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin in February 2019, and Cooper became the father of a son he named Wyatt. The Watch What Happens Live The host has just revealed that he is sure that Benjamin and Wyatt will grow up to be better friends than their parents.

On Sunday morning, Cohen answered some questions from fans on his Instagram story, and the topic of a possible friendship between Benjamin and Wyatt came up right away. When a fan asked Cohen if the two boys "will be best friends," Cohen replied with a big smile and a thumbs-up.

Cohen also revealed that he would "love,quot; to have more children, and when a fan asked what keeps him "hopeful,quot; in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 51-year-old man simply replied "Ben,quot; along with a photo of his son. playing with toys.

Both Cohen and Cooper welcomed their children through a surrogate, and Cohen was one of the first people to discover that Cooper had become a first-time father. During a recent appearance in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN presenter admitted that he did not have the opportunity to buy baby clothes due to the closure, so he was confident in Ben's hand changes.

"It has really helped me because my son is fully dressed in the clothes of Andy Cohen's son," Cooper said. "I am inherently cheap, I like good value for money … and first of all, it is a pandemic: I was planning to shop, which I hate to do, and then how do you do that online? "Baby clothes? I don't know, it just seemed strange to me. So yes, he gave me all the clothes."

See this post on Instagram I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, is sweet, smooth, healthy and I am more than happy. As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son. Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the substitutes give to families who cannot have children. My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. I wish my mom and dad and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on April 30, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. PDT

Cooper joked that seeing Cohen become a father and having as good an experience as a first-time father made it clear that it would be nice to have a baby alone. Cooper said Cohen has been rooting for him the whole time, and he thought that if Cohen could do it, he could do it too. Cooper described Benjamin as an "incredible,quot; and "incredible,quot; child.

In addition to buying Ben's clothes, baby Wyatt also shares a babysitter with his future best friend. Andy Cohen recently revealed on his SiriusXM radio show that his babysitter left to take care of Wyatt, and they had planned the transition well in advance. However, they never dreamed that it would take place in the midst of a pandemic.

Andy Cohen says he is "very happy,quot; for Anderson Cooper. They've been talking about this for a long time, and the frequent visits from the CNN presenter over the past year have taken on special meaning as they both knew Cooper would soon be a father.



