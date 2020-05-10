America Ferrera welcomes the little girl Lucia on mother's day

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Ugly Betty & # 39; She is over the moon to announce that she has given birth to a bouncing girl, her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Up News Info –

Actress America Ferrera She is a new mom.

The "Ugly Betty"and"Hypermarket"star and her husband Ryan Piers Williams announced the news through Instagram on Sunday, May 10, 2020, International Mother's Day.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4 to give me my hugs and kisses for Mother's Day," América wrote. "Mom, Dada and Big Brother are on the moon to welcome their bright light to our family."

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLa983de3363b3880bfa2a97f8cd6db67114%

Baby Lucia is a little sister to the couple's son Sebastian.

"The quarantine may have canceled their Baby Shower, but it did not stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for mothers and children at the border to learn, play and stay safe in these difficult times," said the new mother. additional. "Dear friends, if you are considering sending Lucia a gift, please make a donation to @yeswecanwf on her behalf. Or make a donation today in honor of the moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more information." .

The United States also posted a video of some of its baby shower "gifts" reaching families at the border, adding: "Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for hosting the baby shower and donations! And thanks to ( sic) to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families. "