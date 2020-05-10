America Ferrera welcomes baby number two with Ryan Piers Williams

Hypermarket Star América Ferrara and her husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their second child. The actress announced the news Sunday through an Instagram post, saying her daughter arrived just in time to kiss and hug on Mother's Day.

Ferrara introduced her daughter Lucia Marisol Williams to the world with an Instagram photo showing the baby's hand cradled in her parents' hand. She revealed that Lucia arrived on May 4 and that "Mom, Dada and Big Brother are over the moon to welcome them into our family."

the Brotherhood of travel pants star also noted in his caption that the quarantine canceled his baby shower, but did not stop him from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools. The organization offers spaces for mothers and children on the border between the United States and Mexico that allow them to "learn, play and stay safe during these difficult times."

"Dear friends, if you are considering sending Lucia a gift, please make a donation to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more information." wrote the 35-year-old man.

Ferrara and Williams were already parents to a son named Sebastian, and they announced their pregnancy news on New Year's Eve showing a photo of Sebastian touching Ferrara's bundle. Ferrara looked down and smiled at her son in the photo as Williams knelt down next to the boy and smiled.

Ferrara announced her pregnancy with Sebastian, whom they call Baz, on New Year's Eve in 2017 and also gave birth to her in May.

"She loves that boy so much, she loves them so much, but she's not lost if that makes sense," said Ferrera. Hypermarket co-star Lauren Ash said We weekly. “He still takes the time he needs to do his job, to (take care of himself). I really admire how much she has taken care of herself because I think that allows her to be as present as possible for her son. That's something I've always admired. "

In February the Ugly Betty alum told her Instagram fans that her first trimester was filled with "nausea and exhaustion," which made working a difficult task. She said she would go into the gym and take a ten minute nap on the massage table before beginning.

She admitted that there were a few weeks when she could only get one workout together, and there were other weeks when she didn't make it to the gym at all. However, she refused to feel that she had failed. America Ferrara said that during her second pregnancy, she was equally committed to feeling strong and being kind to herself.



