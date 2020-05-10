America Ferrera and her man have another baby

Sunday, May 10, was Mother's Day, which means that América Ferrera had a great day. In addition to celebrating the special day, the United States and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, had another baby, Page Six reported.

The 36-year-old actress revealed the happy news today. America's fans know that she and her man already have a son named Sebastian. According to Ferrera, they welcomed Sebastián to the world on May 4.

Because America's newborn baby is not old enough yet, America took the liberty of sending Happy Mother's Day wishes to herself on behalf of her daughter. Ferrera posted a photo of herself with Williams holding the baby's hand.

Williams, 38, also shared the same image on her Instagram page and called her the "most exquisite little creature." You can see the post below for yourself:

As previously reported, the United States and Ryan first announced their second pregnancy in January of this year. They had their first child, Sebastián, in 2018. Obviously, this is great news for the United States at a particularly turbulent time. It has been a difficult year for many people around the world.

Ferrera had previously expressed her regret at having to cancel her baby shower, but she also wanted to do her part to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The United States turned to her IG to tell her that she and her family donated essential supplies to Yes We Can mobile schools.

This makes the United States one of the many celebrities who announced donations for the sake of Americans everywhere. For example, Detroit rapper Eminem revealed a donation of Mom's Spaghetti meals to hospitals in the area.

Cardi B also donated thousands of meal replacement drinks to hospitals in New York City, and Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus helped prepare 120 tacos for medical workers at a nearby hospital.

Additionally, George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, the powerful couple known for their philanthropic efforts, also announced a huge donation for those in the entertainment industry.



