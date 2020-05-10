Amanda Kloots shares a special moment with Nick Corderos on Mother's Day

Amanda Kloots She shared a very special moment with her Instagram stories this Mother's Day, presenting a moment of hope for her husband, Nick Cordero, In the fight for his life.
"Hello everyone, Happy Mother's Day," said Kloots. "And especially my mother, the best mother in the world and my mother-in-law, whom I also love very much. My sisters and all my friends and everyone, Happy Mother's Day!"
The Kloots post then quickly shifted attention to her husband's state of health. The Broadway star was first hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia in late March.
Cordero initially received negative results for COVID-19, but later tested positive. In the time since then, he again tested negative, but Cordero remains in a medically induced coma after suffering a series of complications. The interpreter had one of his legs amputated, went into septic shock, and experienced lung damage.
But Kloots has reason to be happy today, as Cordero offered him the best Mother's Day gift of all.
She explained, "I just did a little FaceTime with Nick and some really cool little positive things, but I asked him to look up, and he did it! And I asked him to look down and he did it! It was a fantastic gift. Mother's Day to start my day with ".
Kloots and the actor share an 11-month-old boy, Elvis.
In a daze of overwhelmed emotion, Kloots expressed his gratitude for the moment.
"Super positive," she explained. "I can't even speak because I'm excited about it, but I don't want to be overly excited about it. Anyway, good progress."
As Kloots describes, this could be a small step on a long road to recovery.
"What this could mean is a start to possibly follow commands that would be huge," Kloots said with cautious optimism. "Once again, super early and I could be jumping this gun. I was really excited because it seemed to show that he could hear me and follow an order."
In a separate post on his Instagram feed, Kloots sent his son some love.
"Elvis, you my baby are 11 months old today and it's Mother's Day!" she wrote. "I have wanted to be a mother all my life."
Then he recited a poem he wrote directly to the baby.
"I love you so much that when I hear you cry I want to fix everything," the poem concluded. "I love you so much and I can't believe your (sic) mine."
