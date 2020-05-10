Amanda Kloots shares a special moment with Nick Corderos on Mother's Day

Amanda Kloots She shared a very special moment with her Instagram stories this Mother's Day, presenting a moment of hope for her husband, Nick Cordero, In the fight for his life.

"Hello everyone, Happy Mother's Day," said Kloots. "And especially my mother, the best mother in the world and my mother-in-law, whom I also love very much. My sisters and all my friends and everyone, Happy Mother's Day!"

The Kloots post then quickly shifted attention to her husband's state of health. The Broadway star was first hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia in late March.

Cordero initially received negative results for COVID-19, but later tested positive. In the time since then, he again tested negative, but Cordero remains in a medically induced coma after suffering a series of complications. The interpreter had one of his legs amputated, went into septic shock, and experienced lung damage.

But Kloots has reason to be happy today, as Cordero offered him the best Mother's Day gift of all.

She explained, "I just did a little FaceTime with Nick and some really cool little positive things, but I asked him to look up, and he did it! And I asked him to look down and he did it! It was a fantastic gift. Mother's Day to start my day with ".

Kloots and the actor share an 11-month-old boy, Elvis.