Alex Morgan announces the birth of their first child

Alex Morgan and her husband, MLS player Servando Carrasco, welcomed their first child, a girl, on Thursday: Charlie Elena Carrasco was born at 11:30 am local time, weighing in at 8 pounds 5 ounces.

Morgan revealed the birth on social media on Saturday in a sweet Twitter post.

At 11:30 a.m. on May 7, weighing in at 8lb 5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. He made us wait longer than expected, but he should have known he would do it his way and only his way. My super moon baby. pic.twitter.com/dDbIXW6INr – Alex Morgan (@ alexmorgan13) May 9, 2020

Morgan, 30, has been married to Carrasco, 31, since 2014. Morgan's pregnancy was announced in October and the baby was due in April.

"He made us wait longer than expected, but he should have known he would do it his way and only his way," Morgan tweeted. "My super moon baby."

Another future soccer superstar? Only time will tell.