Alec Baldwin seems to have made his last impression of President Trump for Saturday Night Live Season Finale

Alec Baldwin returned as President Trump due to the cold opening of the Saturday night live season finale, and many believe the actor hinted that it would be the last time fans would see him make an impression.

In the sketch, Baldwin swallowed chlorochlorine while giving a college graduation speech via Zoom. After the director, played by Kate McKinnon, announced that POTUS was his eighth choice for the opening speaker, Baldwin when Trump appeared on camera wearing a red MAGA hat to deliver his speech.

"Here I am. Here I am. Here I am. People applaud, applaud. Thank you, thank you very much," the president said as a student applauded. "Congratulations to the COVID-19 class. Wow, what incredible energy and excitement I am feeling right now. "

He went on to say that since his valet tested positive for coronavirus, he had to put on makeup with the help of a tutorial by Liza Minnelli Tik Tok. He also said he was honored to be the "best student," but the ceremony was not about him, but about the graduates. However, he continued talking about himself and the bad treatment he received from the media.

Soon, students begin to ask that Trump be replaced by Dr. Anthony Fauci. POTUS did not like this, and declared himself as "the world's leading expert in infectious diseases."

After coughing, Baldwin's Trump began playing the Clorox, which he called "invincibility juice." He eventually told graduates that if they believe in themselves they can achieve anything, noting that he started out as "the son of a simple and wealthy slum lord,quot; who became a billionaire.

During his motivational speech, he also advised graduates to surround themselves with the worst people they can find so they always shine. And he advised calling anything they don't understand "stupid."

At the end of the speech, all the students except one had turned off the Zoom call. Baldwin like Trump joked that the crowd "shrunk faster than Adele." However, it was his last line that makes people believe that this will be the last time that Baldwin makes his impression of Trump in Saturday night live.

"Recorded from my house for the last time, it's Saturday night," said Alec Baldwin.

It is possible that Baldwin was simply referring to SNL Hopefully the season finale is the last episode they record from home. But, many Twitter fans are sure it was a permanent goodbye.



