Actress Tia Mowry was photographed working in her garage! (Without makeup)

Actress Tia Mowry is trying to keep fit. The paparazzi saw her at home, working in her garage during the quarantine.

Tia is an actress who gained recognition for her starring role as Tia Landry in the Sister comedy Sister (1994–1999), opposite her identical twin sister, Tamera Mowry. The sisters starred together in the Disney Channel original movie Twitches (2005) and its sequel, Twitches Too (2007). They also appeared in the reality series Tia & Tamera (2011–2013).

Tia voiced Sasha in the animated series Bratz (2005-2006). She played Melanie Barnett in the drama comedy series The Game (2006–2015), Stephanie Phillips in the comedy Instant Mom (2013–2015), and Cocoa McKellan in the comedy Family Reunion (2019 – present).

Tia also had starring roles in the fantasy comedy film Seventeen Again (2000), the teen comedy film The Hot Chick (2002), the musical comedy film The Mistle-Tones (2012), the romantic comedy film Baggage Claim (2013) and The Indivisible Dramatic Film (2018).

Tia and her sister, Tamera, formed a singing group in the early 1990s called Voices. The group debuted their first single, "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!", In 1992 and ranked number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.