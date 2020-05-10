Photo: Sweet tomatoes (Facebook)

I am, above all, a sick, sick person who believes that ranch dressing is, perhaps, the best condiment that exists. I am not fooled for what it is in essence as it is ultimately just a kind of spicy and loose mayonnaise (which, same), but this Recognition about the fundamental true ranch dressing doesn't have and I will do nothing to deter my love for it. Their versatility it is unmatched as it is perfectly suited to salad dressing to dippable gold and everywhere in between. If it can (and should) be dipped, then it probably can (and should) be dipped in ranch dressing.

Given the seat of honor that the dressing of the ranch has in my pantheon of condiments, it does not give me pleasure, and if I am being perfectly honest, great devastation, to report that Sweet Tomatoes, vendors of the best ranch dressing that has ever existed, is go out of business, wearing her glorious dress with them.

In the same way that blind people obsessing over Diet Coke has a rake in the most satisfying ways to enjoy that shiny brown spicy water (the source is the best, in the end), connoisseurs of ranch dressing have a fundamental understanding of where the best things come from. Anything with him word "lite" in that can kick rocks, and Ken can take a step to absolutely The front of the line. Before everything of the Other options however, the ranch dressing found in the salad bar on Sweet Tomatoes sat down. Pflaw obviously for the salad buffet but also to find almost anything else within those walls that can be eaten with your hands.

The 97 Sweet Tomatoes locations (and, as they were apparently known in some places, Souplantation, a name that really makes me question my condescension for the chain as a whole) are closing as a result of covid-19.

While I know we all will ccuratively of Sweet Tomatoes ranch dressing loss over time, the question arises as to whether Or there will be no buffet style restaurant once everything is said and done. Ruby Tuesday? CiCi's pizza? Will there even be a chocolate fountain in Gold Cleft orral?