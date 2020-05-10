A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Businesses in the Denver metro area are delaying the reopening now that the city stays at home following the state's move to "safer at home." While restaurants are still open to full service, many are still concerned about a possible meat shortage, as the coronavirus has created problems in the supply chain.

Meanwhile, many celebrate Mother's Day from afar, including these four Colorado Rockies who remember how their mother's impact on their lives and careers. There are still some restaurants that offer takeaways to help you celebrate Mother's Day. Here is a list.

As of Saturday, Colorado's last coronavirus count was 967 deaths, as tests exceed 100,000 people statewide.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

Here are the updates for May 9.

ICYMI: Colorado COVID-19 diaries: a day in the coronavirus pandemic

What's new

Amid the coronavirus, Colorado lawmakers delay return until after Memorial Day

As the coronavirus turns funerals in Colorado and elsewhere, there is hope that the pandemic will stimulate openness about pain.

Q,amp;A: Colorado Governor Jared Polis on "Safer at Home,quot;, Coronavirus Deaths and Ski Schedule

Coronavirus-related issues in the meat supply chain could mean shortages, problems for ranchers

Smallholders, Retailers Say They Are Positioned To Resist Shortage Of Coronavirus Meat

The numbers

Live blog

