A fight over the future of mail breaks into family lines – Up News Info

Its roots go back almost 250 years to the Second Continental Congress. Americans consistently rank it as their favorite federal agency, and with a workforce of more than half a million spread across the country, it employs more people than any government entity outside of the military.

But as Washington begins to fight for the next round of funding for coronavirus relief, the US Postal Service. The US, for many the most familiar face of the federal government, has improbably landed at the center of one of the bitterest political disputes over who should be rescued and at what cost.

The future of mail may be in the balance.

Postal leaders and their allies have made unusually forceful calls in recent weeks, running ads on President Donald Trump's favorite Fox News shows and presenting an urgent account of how the pandemic has had a "devastating effect,quot; on the mail service. from United States. Without a congressional bailout, they warned, an agency that normally runs out of taxpayer funds could run out of cash as early as the end of September, increasing the specter of bankruptcy and disruption to regular delivery for millions of Americans. .

But after nearly reaching a bipartisan deal for a multi-million dollar bailout in the latest coronavirus rescue package in late March, Republicans and Democrats have diverged dramatically on whether to provide a life preserver. Now, the fight for the future of the Postal Service has extended to the campaign, increasingly burdened by deep-seated disagreements about labor rights, the role of the government vis-à-vis private companies in the provision of basic services and access to vote.

On the one hand, Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who have largely considered the agency's deterioration in results as a problem of their own creation.

"The Postal Service is a joke," Trump recently declared, announcing that he would not support any additional financial support for the agency unless it increases package rates by 400%. The drastic increase, which most independent analysts say would ultimately hurt the Postal Service, appears to be aimed primarily at Amazon, whose chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, and whom Trump considers an enemy.

It was the White House that intervened in March, rejecting a bipartisan plan to provide $ 13 billion to the Postal Service. And administration officials have made it clear that they will not sign any form of financial support, whether in the form of a loan or direct financing, unless the Postal Service agrees to rate increases, labor concessions and other changes that would reduce the footprint of the agency, potentially saving money and benefiting private competitors like FedEx and UPS.

Democrats, meanwhile, have positioned themselves as protectors of the agency, along with large retailers like Amazon and CVS that rely on the Postal Service to deliver millions of packages a year at low prices. In the House, they are preparing to introduce a massive relief bill that would give the agency much of what it has asked for, including $ 25 billion in direct funds plus additional debt relief measures.

"We have to fight for the post office," said Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California on Thursday, highlighting the contours of the emerging fight.

"His goal has always been to privatize, to profit from the Postal Service for private purposes," Pelosi added, referring to Republicans. "We are for the public that makes the Postal Service satisfy the public interest, not a special interest."

In many ways, the position is natural for Democrats. The Postal Service has been a growth engine for the black middle class, and is one of the last bastions of organized labor in the country, both critical constituents of the modern Democratic Party. A functioning Postal Service is also a prerequisite for establishing a national mail-in voting program for the fall election, a priority for Democrats opposed by some Republicans.

But the problem has not always been broken down along partisan lines. Republicans in Congress representing rural areas where daily mail is an economic and medical lifeline have been some of the agency's biggest supporters, and could face political consequences for embracing the president's position. Take Senator Dan Sullivan, R. -Alaska. He remained silent behind Trump in the Oval Office when the president threatened to block emergency aid to the Postal Service late last month.

But in Alaska, mail is a vital commodity, as it delivers products to remote areas that commercial delivery companies don't serve. Recently, in a tele-town hall with voters, Sullivan said he would defend the Postal Service against possible cuts.

"It is a lifeline for many of our communities," he said. "We are advocates of all of these programs because you cannot be treated differently just because you are an American and live in a roadless village."

With the pandemic unfolding in the heat of an election and Trump largely defining his party's position, Democrats increasingly believe that the issue could give them a political advantage. Particularly at a time when Americans trapped at home have become hyperconscious of their dependence on the mail, public polls suggest that bipartisan majorities are in favor of a bailout deal and may even punish lawmakers who get in the way .

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, said the ubiquity of the Postal Service, particularly in rural America, means that both parties have traditionally had a vested interest in maintaining their financial stability.

"The Postal Service is like Social Security: it is loved by everyone," Trumka said in an interview. "If it is seen that the president or anyone else is trying to weaken or eliminate the Postal Service, they will pay a huge political price." In a recent email blast, Tom Pérez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said Republicans were trying to "dismantle,quot; the Postal Service, and with it, the jobs of hundreds of thousands of postal employees, as well as connections between rural, poor and tribal areas with the economy.

Joe Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, channeled the views of many in his party last month when he suggested that Trump was trying to bankrupt the Postal Service as a way to avoid mail-in voting programs and sabotage the November elections. . Trump has claimed that large-scale mail voting would lead to an increase in turnout that would hurt his party, and said last month that "it doesn't work well for Republicans."

The Postal Service was plagued with financial problems long before the COVID-19 pandemic, having lost billions of dollars a year for the past decade, and bipartisan reform proposals have rocked Congress for years. The agency has not been dependent on taxpayer funds for decades and makes money selling postage and other products that have declined in popularity since the arrival of email and online billing.

Unlike a private company, you don't have the option to cut back on operations to cut costs, and Congress' requirement that you pre-fund a health benefits program for your employees has generated billions of dollars in debt.

But the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the Postal Service's problems. Even with parcel deliveries to Americans confined to their homes, the total volume of mail was reduced by about a third. The agency projects that those numbers could continue to drop, leading to a loss of $ 23 billion in the next 18 months.

Mnuchin has begun preliminary talks with Postal Service leaders about the terms of a loan of up to $ 10 billion that the Treasury Department is authorized to extend to the agency. Few details of the talks have been made public, but a 2018 Mnuchin-led task force proposed that the Postal Service increase its rates, begin diverting more work to non-union outside contractors, and essentially rent space in the nation's mailboxes for private delivery services.

Democrats and union leaders have argued that those changes would put the agency on the path to privatization. David C. Williams, vice chairman of the Trump-appointed board of governors and former postmaster general, was so uncomfortable with the talks with the Treasury Department that he resigned last month, concerned about the politicization of an organization that is not normally seen. affected by partisanship, according to people familiar with his thinking.

And last week, the board of governors announced that it had selected a North Carolina businessman and a major Republican donor to be the next postmaster general, replacing a career postal clerk with someone who is more sympathetic to management views.

The White House position has more and more vocal allies in Congress. Armed with a new report from the Government Accountability Office on the long-term structural challenges of the Postal Service, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, accused the Democrats of trying releasing the agency for mistakes that had nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.

"Simply throwing more money out of the taxpayers who had such a hard time winning will not solve their problems," Jordan said. Some other influential Republicans who had supported a bailout appear to be backing away, accusing both the Postal Service and Democrats of making the situation seem more dire than it is.

On Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis. and the chairman of the committee that oversees the Postal Service asked for a more detailed account of his finances. Johnson, who had previously supported allocating funds to shore up the agency, said data received by its staff suggested that real revenue from mid-March to mid-April declined less than 6% compared to the previous year.

"That was a far cry from the 30% the USPS had been publicly projecting," Johnson wrote. "Although I have not yet received official data to confirm this, I understand that USPS revenue has improved recently, so much so that this April's revenue was almost the same as that of April 2019."