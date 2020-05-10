A different possibility: 'temporary' layoffs can be permanent

WASHINGTON (AP) – In late March, Britney Ruby Miller, co-owner of a small roast restaurant chain, confidently proclaimed that once the viral outbreak had subsided, her company planned to withdraw all of its fired workers.

Now? Miller would be happy to eventually restore three-quarters of the approximately 600 workers her company had to let go.

"I am being realistic," he said. "Recovering 75% of our staff would be incredible."

Call it realism or pessimism, but more and more employers are coming to a reluctant conclusion: Many of the employees who have had to lay off in the face of the pandemic may not return to their old jobs any time soon. Some large companies will not have enough customers to justify it. And some small businesses are unlikely to survive despite help from the federal government.

If so, that would undermine a ray of hope in the government's brutal April jobs report released on Friday, in which a record 20.5 million people lost jobs: a vast majority of the unemployed, nearly 80%, characterized its loss as only temporary. .

That may still be the case for some. The federal government may end up allocating significantly more financial aid to individuals and small businesses. And more tests for the coronavirus, not to mention an eventual vaccine or effective drug therapy, would make more Americans feel comfortable going back to the restaurants, stores, airports, and movie theaters they used to frequent. That, in turn, would lead companies to withdraw more laid off workers.

However, Congress remains highly divided on additional aid, and some Republicans express concern over the increase in federal debt. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Friday that negotiations have "stopped."

If most layoffs become permanent, the severe recession the economy has slipped into would likely last longer, the recovery would be slower, and the number of laid-off workers would be more severe, economists say. Unemployment soared to 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, and analysts predict it will increase further in May. It could remain in double digits until next year.

"For many of those laid off workers, a non-trivial number will have no job to return to, because the company they worked for will either have failed or need fewer workers than they used to," said Claudia Sahm, a former federal. Reserve economist who is now director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

In March, MGM Resorts released 63,000 employees and described them as suspended, meaning they were temporarily laid off. However, this week, the company acknowledged that many of those people will be permanently laid off by August 31. The hotel and casino operator did not provide precise figures.

"We were optimistic at the time of the initial layoff in March that we could reopen quickly," said Laura Lee, head of human resources, in a letter of layoff notice to the state of Michigan. "However, we have had to reevaluate our reopening date, given the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic."

In some ways Miller, the restaurant's owner, is more hopeful than she was when the closings began: The states her company operates in (Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee) have gradually reopened parts of their economies. Customers are calling to see when they can make reservations. She hopes to reopen the five Jeff Steak & # 39; s Steakhouse restaurants and two other restaurants that the company operates in early June.

However, business will never be back to what it was before. In Kentucky, restaurants will be limited to 33% of their capacity. They are putting six feet between the tables in all of their restaurants, thus limiting seating. Miller estimates that the company's revenue will drop by half to three-quarters this year.

And expenses are increasing because the company must buy face masks and other equipment for the workers it withdraws from the market and replenish its food, beverage and equipment supplies.

If many of the job losses are only temporary, the chance for a relatively rapid economic recovery would increase. It is much easier for someone without a job to go back to a previous job than to retrain for a new job or change to a new industry. After the three previous recessions, the vast majority of people laid off lost their jobs permanently. Some were essentially replaced by new software or factory robots. In other cases, their employers have doubled or entered new lines of business.

After those recessions, it took so long for the unemployment rate to return to normal levels that economists began to apply a chilling label: "Jobless Recoveries."

If a significant number of small businesses are forced into bankruptcy, a similar dynamic could emerge this time, economists warn. Most of the small business job cuts in this recession have come about because the business has closed, either by government order or lack of demand, according to research published this week by Tomaz Cajner at the Federal Reserve and seven other economists. If those companies cannot reopen, those layoffs will be permanent.

Research conducted by the JPMorgan Chase Institute has found that only half of all small businesses have enough cash on hand for a month with no income.

Even after government shutdown orders are lifted, many consumers are unlikely to be comfortable shopping, eating, or attending concerts, movies, or sporting events, especially as they used to, as part of very seated crowds. Economists say that until the virus is under control, a full economic recovery is likely.

Meanwhile, structural changes in the economy could help make many temporary layoffs permanent. It is unclear, for example, when restaurants will need about the number of workers they needed before the virus struck.

Nelis Rodríguez has worked as a server at the M Restaurant & Lounge at the Warwick Hotel in downtown Chicago for 21 years. But revenue at the restaurant steadily disappeared as conventions critical to spring sales were canceled. He received a two-day notice of his dismissal before the restaurant closed on March 15.

Rodríguez, 45, never thought she would be fired from work, so she never thought about finding another job. But now she fears that as long as the coronavirus persists, it may be fired over and over again.

"I think I will try to get out of the restaurant business completely because I'm scared now," he said.

AP writer Don Babwin in Chicago contributed to this report.