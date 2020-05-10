9 subscription services we are using to quarantine

Two seismic forces combined in the spring of 2020 and forced us all to reevaluate our choices: the COVID-19 pandemic … and the slow and inevitable march of the past decade toward the disappearance of property. We no longer have records; We subscribe to Spotify or Apple Music. We don't buy DVDs; We pay Netflix, Disney or Amazon a monthly fee and save shelf space. Google Stadia wants you to stream games in exchange for a recurring payment. Apple will allow you to take the same approach for your phone, and it's not hard to imagine a future where you skip owning a car in the garage and instead pay regularly for access to a self-driving car that only pops up when you need it. (We can all accept blaming Adobe, which moved from Creative Suite to Creative Cloud seven years ago this month.)

While there is never a bad time to evaluate your monthly subscriptions and cut fat (read: that magazine your parents once gave you but … Wait, how much do I pay annually for Sports Illustrated now?), entering the third month of home shelter feels like a good time to potentially save a few bucks. At the same time, comfort of any kind is now very important, and perhaps watching your dog enter a Bark Box will really make you feel better.

There's a service for just about everything these days (like martial arts movies? Try Hi-Yah!), And some feel almost mandatory (a TV / movie service like Netflix or Disney +, streaming music from Spotify or Manzana). So beyond the obvious, which services are still worth holding on to right now?

Docs for the curious streamer

I'm a big documentary nerd, so even though in theory I subscribe to CuriosityStream ($ 12 / year launch offer) for kids and they watch it quite often, I'm the biggest consumer of the house by far. The quality of documentaries varies, but there are tons of them, and these films rotate regularly through the service.

At the top end, you'll get plenty of nature documentaries voiced by Sir David Attenborough and their equivalents in space, science, and history. You'll also get stuff produced by ensembles you've never heard of, with interviews with academics who clearly have no idea what to do with a camera pointed at them. (Even these titles have their own charm.) At the bottom end, there are some animated shorts that aren't all that great, but they're the exceptions, not the rule.

If you like British television, particularly older British television, Acorn (~ $ 6 / mo) is also a good buying niche. My parents look at Acorn much more than I do, but they swear it entirely.

–Jim Salter, technology reporter

The subscription sound

Since my last undergraduate years, live music has been a staple of my life. I traveled from Syracuse to all the neighboring campuses with a good number of concert organizers and made the trek to New York City several times a year. And from there, I ended up living (and regularly checking concerts) in San Francisco, New Orleans, and Austin. I've probably averaged at least one gig a month since 2007, if not a little more. So when SXSW was canceled, they lost the opportunity to see six, seven, or eight different bands a day.

Subscriptions keep me sane since everything does it soundly. Discovering music in 2020 is still a hellish experience: a lot of music press has been cut or closed, music blogs have babbled, and most digital services seem happy to rely on algorithms that show more than you already know and They do it in a bewildering way (What do Hurray have in common for the Riff Raff and Angel Olsen, Spotify? Just that they're acts with female singers?). So while radio isn't perfect in a post-WOXY world, I find Sirius XM ($ 8.25 / mo for the first year) offers enough variety and enough human touch to keep up with my curiosity. Your app can be a bit frustrating, why can I only get the last two episodes of Carles's short-form audio ideas on Radio from the Hipster Runoff blog? But if I'm not driving a lot these days, it's nice to get the same carefully cured on-demand blend at home, too.

To that end, he would also shout out a "subscription,quot; (or membership, donation, whatever) to local radio. New Orleans community radio station WWOZ only searched its archives to put together two weeks of past Jazz Fest performances, including rare and historic sets like Ella Fitzgerald debating with Stevie Wonder in 1977 or Bruce Springsteen at the first post-festival. -Katrina. And in Austin, contributing to KUTX comes with the added benefit of supporting NPR affiliate KUT's news arm. Because if I'm stuck at home without SXSW, I'd like to be aware of how this virus develops in my neighborhood.

–Nathan Mattise, feature editor