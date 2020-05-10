6ix9ine moved into a new house after her neighbor exposed her location

Instagram

The address of the rapper of & # 39; Gooba & # 39; it leaked online after one of his neighbors saw him taking photos on his balcony and the federal government was notified of his move.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine You have a new place where you will serve the rest of your house arrest. His lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirms that his client has been relocated after one of his neighbors exposed his location.

Lance tells TMZ that the hit creator "FEFE" has been moved to a new home for security reasons. The federal government has been notified of your move, so it will not be deemed to be in violation of the law.

Previously, 6ix9ine posted a photo of him posing on his balcony while flaunting a pair of large stacks of cash. Wearing a bright blue hoodie with matching shorts, she also sported colorful sneakers and scarves that matched her hair color. "DESCRIBE ME IN A WORD," the plugin was subtitled.

Apparently, one of his neighbors saw him while he was on the balcony and shared a video of him taking photos on his balcony. Not only that, but the neighbor published the address.

While 6ix9ine is not in the witness protection show, it could be dangerous to him if his location is exposed, after he taunted Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He is currently in home confinement to serve the remainder of his prison sentence for his extortion case, after he was released from prison in early April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When he's not busy taking photos and trolling on Instagram, 6ix9ine has been working to get back to music, with the release of his first new song after the prison release, "Gooba", and his accompanying music video. Also, it was rumored that he had logged into Jay ZThe management company Roc Nation.

The speculation arose after eagle-eyed fans noticed that there is a person wearing a Roc Nation hat in his recently released music video. The hat features a Paper Place logo, which is often found on company merchandise.

Suspiciously, Alex Spiro, a lawyer known for his work with Jay-Z, has joined 6ix9ine's defense team since last July. meek mill, who is one of the Roc Nation artists, recently also apologized to the 24-year-old star for "working" with him.