60 fascinating facts about Bono

Bond is celebrating his 60th birthday on May 10, and you're surprised because, WTF, how's the lead singer of U2 60?
But that's what eventually happens when someone has been rockin 'since before you were alive and has made their mark, not only in the music world, but across the planet in many not-so-mysterious ways.
"I'm not sure that my younger self approves of what I have to do, but I like to think that if my younger self stopped hitting me in the face, my younger self would see that I've really stayed true to all the things I believed, "Bono told London & # 39; s Sunday time magazine in 2018.
"I'm still in a band that shares everything," he continued. "I'm not just lighting up troublesome situations, but trying to do something about it. I still have my faith, I'm still in love, I'm still in a band."
Bonus makes everything sound so simple. Although doing things unnecessarily complicated certainly doesn't seem like his style, especially now that he's one of rock's oldest statesmen, the journey to see all of life's greatest hits at a glance wasn't entirely easy. Or at last it's not boring.
In the name of the love of a singular artist who has led one of the best rock bands for over 40 years, here are 60 facts about Bono:
1. Bono was born Paul David Hewson on May 10, 1960 at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.
2. He has a brother, Norman, who is 8 years older.
3. Mother Iris (née Rankin) was a Protestant and Father Brendan Robert "Bob,quot; Hewson was a Catholic and they had originally planned to raise their Protestant eldest son and the other Catholic, but both brothers ended up in the Church of Ireland with their mother.
4. He was a talented chess player as a child and competed internationally at age 12.
5. "The home was a fairly regular three-bedroom house," Bono said. Rolling Stone in 2005. "The third bedroom, the size of a closet, was called 'box room', which was my room."
6. As a member of the not-so-infamous Lypton Village street gang (Monty Python fans who performed downtown performances intended to provoke), young Paul had various nicknames, including Bono Vox from O & # 39; Connell Street (bonavox which means "good voice,quot; in Latin) and, finally, only Bono.
7. They quarreled, but "we didn't drink," he said. Rolling Stone. "Because the people who came out of the bars on a Friday night and threw up on the street, we thought we were better than them."
8. On September 25, 1976, Bono, 16 years old, and 15 years old. The edge (David Evans), Adam Clayton and 14 years old Larry Mullen Jr. They were found when the first three (as well as Edge's older brother Dik Evans) responded to a notice Mullen posted at the Mount Temple Comprehensive School looking for musicians to make a band. They were called Feedback for a few months, and then The Hype. Dik joined Prunes in 1978, after which all four were renamed U2, which is a type of American spy plane.
9. Bono also met Alison Stewart at Mount Temple in 1976. She was in the same class as The Edge, a year behind him.
10. Bono continued to be the best friend of the other founding members of prunes: painter Fionan "Gavin Friday,quot; Hanvey and avant-garde artist Derek "Guggi,quot; Rowen.
11. At the time they released their debut album, BoyIn 1980, all four U2 members shared a two-bedroom flat in London's Collingham Gardens, near South Kensington.
12. Bono cites his mother's death (from a brain aneurysm he suffered at his father's funeral) in 1974, when he was 14, as the point where his self-confidence as a boy simply "broke,quot;, as He told Michka Assayas about the 2005 book Bono. "I felt abandoned, scared," he recalled. "I think fear turns to anger pretty quickly. He is still with me." And until that day, "I like being around people," instead of being alone.
13. After Iris's death, she lost her taste for food and stopped enjoying food. He would eat plane food that his brother brought home from work working at IT for the national airline for lunch and dinner. (That has changed since then, and now he appreciates a good restaurant.)
14. He considers Boy "remarkably uplifting, considering the subject."
15. The first rock and roll song he heard was The Beatles"" I want to hold your hand "at age 4, and the first song he learned to play on the guitar was,quot; Dear Prudence. "In 1985, he shared the Live Aid stage with Paul MCCARTNEY. Also in the 1980s, "Yoko came up to me when she was in her twenties, and she put her hand on me and said, 'You are John's son.' What an amazing compliment!
16. U2 has won 22 Grammys, their first two in 1988, Album of the year for Joshua Treeand Best rock performance of a duet or group with voice. They won Album of the Year again in 2006 for How to dismantle an atomic bomb.
17. Bono does not take sugar in his tea.
18. Claims that U2 nearly went bankrupt during his 1992 and 1993 zoo television tour, which he supported Achtung Baby. "It costs a quarter of a million dollars a day to carry that," he told Assayas. "So if ten percent fewer people had come to see us, we would have filed for bankruptcy, and those kinds of bills, you don't go bankrupt a little bit, you go bankrupt a lot."
19. As of 2020, Bono is estimated to be worth approximately $ 700 million, making him the second-richest rock star in the world, second only to Paul McCartney's $ 1.2 billion.
20. U2 has sold more than 170 million records.
21. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, their first year of eligibility.
22. Bono spent two weeks at National University before it was revealed that he had failed his Irish language class, and was expelled. Her father told her that she could spend a year at home, free of charge, to see if her band took off. After that, he would have to leave or get a real job.
23. Bob Hewson, who died in 2001, traveled to the United States for the first time in the mid-1980s, and was featured in a concert-packed venue in Texas, courtesy of his son. "Yes, I think he was proud in some way," Bono told Assayas.
24. Asked what U2 had discussed the most over the years, Bono couldn't name one thing. "I think if I am honest there have been periods of time where I have found each member of the band incredibly frustrating … but I am sure that has also been the other way around."
25. Around the time they were recording 2000 & # 39; s Everything you can't leave behind"I think I made the most of his patience with our work in Africa, simply because I was on the phone a lot."
26. In 2002, Bono became an ambassador for DATA (Debt, AIDS and Trade for Africa). In 2006, with DATA and Bobby Shriver & # 39; s One Campaign, he launched Product Red, a collaboration with brands in product lines whose product is intended to combat HIV / AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in Africa.
27. Bono and Ali were married on August 21, 1982. They have four children together: daughter Jordan (born May 10, 1989, so they share a birthday), daughter Memphis Eve Sunny Day (July 7, 1991), son Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q (August 17, 1999) and son John Abraham (May 20, 2001).
28. After Live Aid, the couple spent time working at an orphanage in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, a life-changing experience for both of them that would help them focus their future philanthropic efforts.
29. In November 2016, accepting the honor of "Man of the Year,quot; in GlamorAt the Women of the Year Awards, he noted that he and his wife were celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first date. "I asked my wife, Ali, tonight when I receive this award what should I say," Bono told the audience. "And she just repeated what she's been saying to me since we were teenagers, which is: 'Don't look at me, but don't look at me either. Look at me. I'm here.'"
30. In 2003, Bono was awarded a Knight in the Order of the Legion of Honor (Knight of the Order of the Legion of Honor), one of the highest civilian honors in France.
31. In 2007, Bono was named KBE, an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, by Queen Elizabeth II, for his music and humanitarian work.
32. France doubled in 2013, making Bono a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters.
33. His policy mostly diverged, but Bono joined the president George W. Bush on his administration's relief efforts to combat HIV / AIDS in Africa, and the singer was a speaker at the 54th National Prayer Breakfast in 2006.
34. In 2002, Bono admitted that it was difficult to remain optimistic all the time to achieve real change. "From time to time I get depressed," he told Assayas, "a little black about the uphill nature of this particular fight."
35. Asked how, exactly, he broke bread with someone like President Bush, considering the war in Iraq and other policies seemingly antithetical to Bono's mission statement as an activist, Bono said he was simply there as a "protagonist of a single issue. You represent a constituency that has no power or vote in the West, but whose lives are greatly affected by our political body. Our clients are the people who are not in the ear of the president. " He liked Bush as a person, he said.
36. Regarding the former president Bill clinton"I love him. I see him all the time," Bono said in 2005. "I think we'll have lunch next Sunday. I think the kids will go to his house. His third act is one to watch. He may end up doing more good outside of the office. of what he did, and he did a lot when he was inside. "
37. "The best phone call I made was in my opinion the most extraordinary woman in the world: Eunice Shriver Kennedy, sister of John F. Kennedy (and mother of Maria Shriver), the woman who in her forties, having changed the world once advising to elect JFK as president, changed the world once again at the start of the Special Olympics. A legend and a lesson on civic duty, "said Assayas." All the Kennedys are, and I'm not just saying this because they are the Royal Family of Ireland, but because I've seen how hard they work. "
38. In 2000 he had a health scare and was examined for possible throat cancer, "but luckily," he said. Rolling Stone"I am out of that forest."
39. He wears sunglasses all the time mainly because he is sensitive to light. "If someone takes my picture, I will see the flash for the rest of the day," he said. Rolling Stone in 2005. "My right eye swells. I have a blockage there, so my eyes get very red. So it's partly vanity, partly privacy, and partly sensitivity."
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
40. Daughter Eve is an actress who has appeared in movies like This must be the place, Spy bridge (playing the teenage daughter of Tom Hanks& # 39; Cold War era negotiator) and Robin Hoodand the period medical drama The Knick
41. When she left home to attend the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Sister Jordan was already in Columbia, so Bono and Ali packed up and moved to New York as well.
42. The Hewsons bought their penthouse in Central Park West from the Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
43. "My dad said he found out that to have a good relationship with your kids, you have to be more fun than them. And it's true," Eve told Britain. Telegraph in 2015. "My parents are much more fun than me and my brothers. We always think: 'What restaurant do you go to? Whose party is that? Can we hang out with your friends?'
44. Bono and The Edge own the Clarence Hotel in Dublin together. "He is one of my best friends," said the singer. "I tend to classify people into two categories: friends I care about and friends I don't care about. Ali and Edge are definitely the friends I don't care about. They are similar and have similar roles in my life. I am amazed from them ".
45. The bandmates also collaborated together on music for the troubled Spider-Man: turn off the darkness, which ran on Broadway, and a London stage adaptation of A Clockwork Orange.
46. Bono was a close friend of the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence, who died in an apparent suicide in 1997. "I felt that I had disappointed Michael because he was lost in my own hustle and had not called as much as I would have liked," Bono said. Rolling Stone in 2005. "In fact, Ali had spent time with him and she had told him that he seemed a bit shaky to her." He didn't suspect that Hutchence wanted to commit suicide, but "he just wished he had been around here a bit longer. He trusted me and I trusted him. We were really good friends. In Cannes we went out and we wouldn't come home, we'd just sleep on the beach, laughing,quot; .
47. He met his hero Bob Dylan the first time when he went to interview him for the irish music newspaper Current magazine in 1984
48. He said he would have continued writing and doing journalism full time if all that rock band had not worked.
49. U2 has had a number 1 album in every decade since the 1980s, most recently in 2017. Songs of experience.
50. U2 won a Golden Globe and were nominated for an Oscar for their song "The Hands That Built America,quot; by New York Bands.
51. In 2014, Bono underwent five hours of surgery to repair fractures in his orbital bone and left shoulder, upper arm, and little finger after a bicycle accident in New York.
52. "There is a comic tragedy with a bicycle accident in Central Park, not exactly James Dean," he joked. Rolling Stone back in 2017. "But what surprised me was that I didn't remember it. That was the amnesia; I have no idea how it happened. That made me a little uncomfortable, but the other things have finally nailed me. It was like, & # 39; Can you give me a hint? & # 39; "
53. In 2017, The Edge said Bono had a "brush with mortality,quot; during the recording sessions for songs from experience, but neither of them clarified what exactly happened. "He definitely had a serious moment, which made him reflect on a lot of things," the guitarist told Rolling Stone.
54. Bono visited Bush 43 at her ranch in Texas after she left the White House, and was close to the President. Barack Obamabut he soon realized that he couldn't work with the president Donald trump. But he did meet with the vice president. Mike Pence, a supporter of the Bush Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
"So I said, 'Great, I can work with him', but that was in the early days," Bono said. Rolling Stone. "Cuts were promised with the overall reduction in foreign aid. The vice president told us at our meeting that he supported PEPFAR, but I must say that Congress deserves credit for stopping the cuts."
55. Bono has an honorary doctorate in law from the University of Pennsylvania.
56. Thoughts about mortality, influenced by whatever happened to him while making the album, instill Songs of experience. "I wanted the people around me to know exactly how I was feeling," Bono explained. "So many of the songs are lyrics: letters to Ali, letters to my sons and daughters.
57. Bono released a new song in March, "Let Your Love Be Known," as part of the COVID-19 relief effort. It was renamed "# SING4LIFE,quot; as a collaboration with Jennifer Hudson, By Yoshiki. U2 has contributed $ 11 million to purchase personal protective equipment for hospital workers in Ireland.
58. In an interview with RTE Radio 1 in Ireland, Bono admitted that he was relieved that U2 had finished its last tour before the pandemic closed businesses and ended concerts and other large public gatherings. "We have not learned to phone at our shows," he said. "They are totally inclined to us."
59. When asked what his plans were for his 60th birthday, Bono said, "This is not really the time for a big celebration." He planned to take a long walk and otherwise mark the occasion in self-isolation with his wife. "I am really thankful that I got here," he said.
60. But in 2005, when he was 45, Bono certainly seemed optimistic about the future.
"At sixty I am going to be much better than I am now," he said. "I'm sure of that. I don't expect to die before I get old. Many of my heroes tend to be people who are alive, not dead, and who live long."
"I am a gang man who scribbles, smokes cigarettes, drinks wine, and reads the Bible," he summed up succinctly, humbly, and perhaps a little gracefully, summed up Assayas. "A boast … who loves to paint pictures of what I cannot see. A husband, father, friend of the poor and, sometimes, of the rich.
"A street vendor activist for ideas. Chess player, part-time rock star, opera singer, in the loudest folk group in the world. How is that?"
