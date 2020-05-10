60 fascinating facts about Bono

Bond is celebrating his 60th birthday on May 10, and you're surprised because, WTF, how's the lead singer of U2 60?

But that's what eventually happens when someone has been rockin 'since before you were alive and has made their mark, not only in the music world, but across the planet in many not-so-mysterious ways.

"I'm not sure that my younger self approves of what I have to do, but I like to think that if my younger self stopped hitting me in the face, my younger self would see that I've really stayed true to all the things I believed, "Bono told London & # 39; s Sunday time magazine in 2018.