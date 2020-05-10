57 random facts about the Kardashians

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Get ready for a serious understanding of Kardashian!

the Kardashian-Jenner The clan doesn't exactly have a reputation for hiding their private lives, but there are a few things that even its biggest fans don't know about. Seriously, it would be hard to find someone who knows who Kim Kardashian went to their first date, with which the sisters keep boxes full of memories of past relationships, what Kourtney Kardashian drink every morning and how many times a year Rob Kardashian get a new phone

Oh, and Kim's diamond earring isn't on the ocean floor in Bora Bora. It was actually recovered!

So, to entertain even the most knowledgeable fans, we've compiled a list of fascinating facts about Kris Jenner and kompany. Scroll down to read the 57 Little Things as we anxiously await the return of Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians in September!

The first line of the KUWTK Pilot was …

The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all,quot; in the first episode

Scott Disick, Todd Kraines, Joke, GIF, KUWTK

ME!

Scott didn't know who Todd Kraines was

Scott Disick didn't meet the real Todd Kraines until a long time after he started joking around calling Kris.

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Khloe and Lamar's wedding was 30 days after they met

They walked down the hall after meeting for only a month.

Kim Kardashian, The View

Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC

Kim's first date was with TJ Jackson

TJ is the son of Tito Jackson and his date was at a McDonald & # 39; s.

Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie met Caitlyn Jenner through FaceTime

They met on a cell phone before meeting in person.

Reick Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Mason and Reign have the same birthday

Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday five years apart. Mason was born on December 14, 2009 and Reign was born on December 14, 2014.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Kim was in Simple life

Kim was in several episodes of Simple life with former BFF Paris Hilton.

I Am Cait S2 Show Package- Mobile app

KUWTK Has produced 11 spin-offs

Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, Kylie's life and Flip it like Disick.

Kim Kardashian, Earring, GIF, KUWTK

ME!

Kim's earring was found

The family actually found Kim's lost diamond earring minutes after she lost it in the ocean in the infamous episode of Bora Bora's journey from KUWTK.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bound 2 Video

Def Jam Recordings

Kanye was on the set of Kim's "Jam,quot; music video

Kim released her song "Jam,quot; in 2011.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The salads that the girls always eat are nuts

Kylie Jenner, The Life of Kylie 101

ME!

Kylie never went to prom

In an episode of Kylie's lifeKylie revealed that she never went to prom because she was home schooled.

Tyler Perry Temptation, Kim Kardashian

instagr.am

The Tyler Perry Connection

The same weekend KUWTK released Why did I marry Tyler Perry? It was the number 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.

Kendall Jenner

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Kendall's first job was walking dogs

Like many other tweens!

Kim Kardashian

Jordan Strauss / WireImage.com

Kim filmed a pilot for MTV

Kim filmed a pilot for a 2007 MTV series that never aired. The pilot co-stars Phil from the futureRaviv Ullman

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Beyoncé used the Kardashians doctor

Beyoncé used Kim Kardashian's OB-GYN to deliver her twins Runi and Sir. In fact, Dr. Paul Crane has given birth to all the babies in the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kourtney's middle name is Mary

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram, engagement ring

Instagram

Kanye proposed to Kim on his 33rd birthday

They got engaged at AT,amp;T Park in San Francisco.

Kim Kardashian Elizabeth Taylor

Harper's Bazaar; Camerique / Getty Images

Kim owns $ 65,000 in Elizabeth Taylor jewelry

Kim won a bid for three of famous actress Lorraine Schwartz's diamond and jade bracelets at auction.

Rob Kardashian, Robert Kardashian

Instagram

The Meaning of Arthur George …

Rob's Arthur George line of socks is a combination of his middle name and his father's

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Capture Pix / REX / Shutterstock

Kim and Kourtney keep ex boxes

They are boxes full of memories of past relationships and old boyfriends.

Kim Kardashian Instagram, Mason Disick

Instagram

Mason Cute Nickname

Kourtney's son Mason calls KUWTK camera crew "the filmers,quot;.

Kourtney Kardashian

BKNY / AKM-GSI

before KUWTK, Kourt appeared on the reality show Dirty Rich: Cattle Ranch

Kylie Jenner, Selfie

Scott Barbour / Getty Images

Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart

Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart that is with the sword, diamond and club emojis (not the heart with the other colored hearts).

Kylie Jenner, Hair

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Kim was upset with Kylie for having blue hair at her wedding

Kim asked Kylie to dye her hair black, but Kylie never did.

ESC: Kris Jenner, Best looks

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Kris's birth name is Kristen Houghton

But now it just goes through Kris.

Ryan Seacrest, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ryan Seacrest had no idea KUWTK

Deena Katz, the current casting director of Dancing with the stars, I came up with the idea of keeping up with the Kardashians. He was at Kris's house one night and he said, "This is a reality show, I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest." After Katz connected Kris and Ryan, the show took off immediately.

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1314

ME!

Kourtney drinks ghee every morning

Ghee is clarified butter.

Kim Kardashian, MTV VMA 2016

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Kim always dries jewelry before putting it on

So it is not cold on your skin.

Todd Kraines, Instagram

Instagram

Todd Kraines is the son of Robert Kardashian Sr.'s best friend.

Todd's father is Larry Kraines. Larry and Robert Kardashian went to high school together and have been friends ever since.

LACMA 2015 Art + Film, Kim Kardashian

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Kim suffers from preeclampsia

During her pregnancies, Kim has very high blood pressure and swelling.

Los Angeles, Hotspots, DASH Store

Melissa Hebeler / E!

The family kiss before DASH

The family Calabasas children's boutique, Smooch, opened in 2003, 6 years before its first DASH store opened.

Kourtney Kardashian

AKM-GSI

Kourtney's first job was as a film production assistant

I had to yell "cut,quot; and "roll,quot; all day.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Splash News

Kendall and Kris's birthdays are 2 days apart

Kendall & # 39; s is on November 3 and Kris & # 39; is on November 5.

ESC: Khloe Kardashian, tattoo removal

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Khloe got into a car accident in high school

She really did go through the windshield!

Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat

Rob changes his phone number "10 times a year,quot;

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe take Miami season 2

ME! Networks

the Kourtney and Kim take Miami The theme song was sung by her sister-in-law

Leah Jenner, who is married to Brandon Jenner, sang it.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Kris and Khloe have matching tattoos

They have the same tattoo on their lower back.

Kendall Jenner, eyebrows

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Kendall's middle name is Nicole

After Kris's late friend Nicole Brown Simpson.

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Kris Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kris refuses to be called a grandmother

Her grandchildren call her Lovey.

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

Kim suffers from psoriasis

Kris also fights dry and itchy skin condition.

Kourtney Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Kourtney has breast implants

He received them as a 22nd birthday gift.

Simon Huck, Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban

Instagram

Executive Produced Kim The Spin Crowd

Executive Kim produced BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck 2010 E! reality show The Spin Crowd about your public relations business.

Khloe Kardashian

RAAK / CMaidana / BACKGRID

Khloe is obsessed with Marilyn Monroe

She loves the late movie star.

Rob Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for E!

Rob Ran Track in high school

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

Snapchat

Kylie's middle name is Kristen

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kourtney went to the University of Arizona

Kourtney attended college in Tucson.

Scott Disick

David Becker / WireImage

Scott Disick is Jewish

Scott grew up in the Jewish faith.

