57 random facts about the Kardashians

Get ready for a serious understanding of Kardashian!

the Kardashian-Jenner The clan doesn't exactly have a reputation for hiding their private lives, but there are a few things that even its biggest fans don't know about. Seriously, it would be hard to find someone who knows who Kim Kardashian went to their first date, with which the sisters keep boxes full of memories of past relationships, what Kourtney Kardashian drink every morning and how many times a year Rob Kardashian get a new phone

Oh, and Kim's diamond earring isn't on the ocean floor in Bora Bora. It was actually recovered!