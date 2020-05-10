57 random facts about the Kardashians

Get ready for a serious understanding of Kardashian!
the Kardashian-Jenner The clan doesn't exactly have a reputation for hiding their private lives, but there are a few things that even its biggest fans don't know about. Seriously, it would be hard to find someone who knows who Kim Kardashian went to their first date, with which the sisters keep boxes full of memories of past relationships, what Kourtney Kardashian drink every morning and how many times a year Rob Kardashian get a new phone
Oh, and Kim's diamond earring isn't on the ocean floor in Bora Bora. It was actually recovered!
So, to entertain even the most knowledgeable fans, we've compiled a list of fascinating facts about Kris Jenner and kompany. Scroll down to read the 57 Little Things as we anxiously await the return of Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians in September!
The first line of the KUWTK Pilot was …
The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all,quot; in the first episode
Scott didn't know who Todd Kraines was
Scott Disick didn't meet the real Todd Kraines until a long time after he started joking around calling Kris.
Khloe and Lamar's wedding was 30 days after they met
They walked down the hall after meeting for only a month.
Kim's first date was with TJ Jackson
TJ is the son of Tito Jackson and his date was at a McDonald & # 39; s.
Kylie met Caitlyn Jenner through FaceTime
They met on a cell phone before meeting in person.
Mason and Reign have the same birthday
Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday five years apart. Mason was born on December 14, 2009 and Reign was born on December 14, 2014.
Kim was in Simple life
Kim was in several episodes of Simple life with former BFF Paris Hilton.
KUWTK Has produced 11 spin-offs
Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, Kylie's life and Flip it like Disick.
Kim's earring was found
The family actually found Kim's lost diamond earring minutes after she lost it in the ocean in the infamous episode of Bora Bora's journey from KUWTK.
Kanye was on the set of Kim's "Jam,quot; music video
Kim released her song "Jam,quot; in 2011.
The salads that the girls always eat are nuts
Kylie never went to prom
In an episode of Kylie's lifeKylie revealed that she never went to prom because she was home schooled.
The Tyler Perry Connection
The same weekend KUWTK released Why did I marry Tyler Perry? It was the number 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Kendall's first job was walking dogs
Like many other tweens!
Kim filmed a pilot for MTV
Kim filmed a pilot for a 2007 MTV series that never aired. The pilot co-stars Phil from the futureRaviv Ullman
Beyoncé used the Kardashians doctor
Beyoncé used Kim Kardashian's OB-GYN to deliver her twins Runi and Sir. In fact, Dr. Paul Crane has given birth to all the babies in the Kardashian family.
Kourtney's middle name is Mary
Kanye proposed to Kim on his 33rd birthday
They got engaged at AT,amp;T Park in San Francisco.
Kim owns $ 65,000 in Elizabeth Taylor jewelry
Kim won a bid for three of famous actress Lorraine Schwartz's diamond and jade bracelets at auction.
The Meaning of Arthur George …
Rob's Arthur George line of socks is a combination of his middle name and his father's
Kim and Kourtney keep ex boxes
They are boxes full of memories of past relationships and old boyfriends.
Mason Cute Nickname
Kourtney's son Mason calls KUWTK camera crew "the filmers,quot;.
before KUWTK, Kourt appeared on the reality show Dirty Rich: Cattle Ranch
Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart
Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart that is with the sword, diamond and club emojis (not the heart with the other colored hearts).
Kim was upset with Kylie for having blue hair at her wedding
Kim asked Kylie to dye her hair black, but Kylie never did.
Kris's birth name is Kristen Houghton
But now it just goes through Kris.
Ryan Seacrest had no idea KUWTK
Deena Katz, the current casting director of Dancing with the stars, I came up with the idea of keeping up with the Kardashians. He was at Kris's house one night and he said, "This is a reality show, I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest." After Katz connected Kris and Ryan, the show took off immediately.
Kourtney drinks ghee every morning
Ghee is clarified butter.
Kim always dries jewelry before putting it on
So it is not cold on your skin.
Todd Kraines is the son of Robert Kardashian Sr.'s best friend.
Todd's father is Larry Kraines. Larry and Robert Kardashian went to high school together and have been friends ever since.
Kim suffers from preeclampsia
During her pregnancies, Kim has very high blood pressure and swelling.
The family kiss before DASH
The family Calabasas children's boutique, Smooch, opened in 2003, 6 years before its first DASH store opened.
Kourtney's first job was as a film production assistant
I had to yell "cut,quot; and "roll,quot; all day.
Kendall and Kris's birthdays are 2 days apart
Kendall & # 39; s is on November 3 and Kris & # 39; is on November 5.
Khloe got into a car accident in high school
She really did go through the windshield!
Rob changes his phone number "10 times a year,quot;
the Kourtney and Kim take Miami The theme song was sung by her sister-in-law
Leah Jenner, who is married to Brandon Jenner, sang it.
Kris and Khloe have matching tattoos
They have the same tattoo on their lower back.
Kendall's middle name is Nicole
After Kris's late friend Nicole Brown Simpson.
Kris refuses to be called a grandmother
Her grandchildren call her Lovey.
Splash News
Kim suffers from psoriasis
Kris also fights dry and itchy skin condition.
Snapchat
Kourtney has breast implants
He received them as a 22nd birthday gift.
Executive Produced Kim The Spin Crowd
Executive Kim produced BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck 2010 E! reality show The Spin Crowd about your public relations business.
Khloe is obsessed with Marilyn Monroe
She loves the late movie star.
Rob Ran Track in high school
Kylie's middle name is Kristen
Kourtney went to the University of Arizona
Kourtney attended college in Tucson.
Scott Disick is Jewish
Scott grew up in the Jewish faith.
