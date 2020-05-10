17 Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio plans offering 2GB / 3GB data per day

Working from home is the new norm for most of us. So are online classes for students. Also, with closed cinemas, markets and shopping malls and people staying inside; The reliance on mobile data for entertainment has increased. And this trend is expected to continue in the coming months. All of this has increased our requirement for multiple mobile and broadband data. In case you're looking for plans that offer more data, here are 17 plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio that offer 2GB or 3GB data per day.