17 Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio plans offering 2GB / 3GB data per day
Working from home is the new norm for most of us. So are online classes for students. Also, with closed cinemas, markets and shopping malls and people staying inside; The reliance on mobile data for entertainment has increased. And this trend is expected to continue in the coming months. All of this has increased our requirement for multiple mobile and broadband data. In case you're looking for plans that offer more data, here are 17 plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio that offer 2GB or 3GB data per day.
Airtel: Rs 398 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Airtel Rs 558 plan, 56 days validity, 3GB data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Airtel: Rs 298 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Airtel: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Bonus: Users get Amazon Prime membership for 28 days
Airtel: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Airtel: Rs 698 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Reliance Jio: Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 1,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
Reliance Jio: Rs 249 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 1,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
Reliance Jio: Rs 444 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 2,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
Reliance Jio: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: Jio to Jio unlimited; Jio to no Jio number: 2,000 free minutes after that Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes
Vodafone: Rs 398 plan, 28 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Extra: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
Vodafone: Rs 399 plan, 56 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Extra: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
Vodafone: Rs 558 plan, 56 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Extra: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
Vodafone: Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity, 3 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Extra: Vodafone Play, Zee5 subscriptions
Vodafone: Rs 299 plan, 28 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Vodafone: Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
Vodafone: Rs 699 plan, 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day
SMS: 100 SMS per day
Voice calls: unlimited voice calls on all networks
