10 cute moments of B-town mothers with their star children

On the occasion of Mother's Day today, the stars are going to pour love on their mothers or talk about how they feel as mothers. In an extremely demanding and time-consuming industry, it becomes difficult for actresses to spend time with their family as much as they ideally would like. Whether it's long hours shooting or outdoor filming, they're always on the go, making it difficult for them somewhere to balance their personal and professional lives.

Actresses Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have continually juggled their personal and professional engagements and admirably outperformed it. We bring 10 photos of the most adorable moments of Bollywood moms relaxing with their children over the years. Scroll through.