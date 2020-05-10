1 Dead in Columbia Heights Townhome Fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A person is dead after a fire in a town house in Columbia Heights on Sunday night.

The Columbia Heights Fire Department responded to a fire around 5:16 p.m. in the 700 block of Sullivan Way. Authorities say the house is extensively damaged.

The fire chief confirmed that one person died in the fire tonight. Authorities believe he owns the house, and no one else was inside at the time of the fire.

Arson investigators are on the scene and are working to confirm the cause of death.

A Columbia Heights firefighter was also injured after falling from the second floor to the basement, sustaining back injuries. The firefighter was transported to the hospital, but authorities say the injuries are described as "not serious."

The Ham Lake Fire Department, the Coon Rapids Fire Department and the Anoka County Sheriff also responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing situation, check with Up News Info for updates.