Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady Champions for Charity Details Announced – Up News Info Los Angeles

It is still more than a month before the return of the PGA Tour. But more details about The Match: Champions For Charity were released yesterday. Featured players Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady also participated in a pre-event trash talk.

The charity match will take place on Sunday, May 24 from 3:00 p.m. ET. The Woods-Manning and Mickelson-Brady teams will play from the Medallist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The host network and players will make a donation of $ 10 million to aid the relief of COVID-19. Organizations include Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and All In Challenge, among others.

The competition will start with nine holes of four-ball game (best ball) and then progress to nine holes of modified alternate shot game. In the last nine, each player will play and then play an alternate shot from the selected drive. Ongoing challenges scattered throughout the event will generate additional donations. Social distancing guidelines will be respected at all times.

In yet another twist, the four players will compete using open microphones, allowing them to speak to other players and commentators. That should allow a lot of junk talk. Neither player wasted time, throwing volleys back and forth in a live feed from the champions yesterday.

"I actually thought he was going to be Tiger's partner, but Peyton's father called and changed teams," Brady said jokingly.

Manning joked that "the course had to be in Florida after Tom's black and white arrest, with the ankle monitor, he couldn't leave the state," referring to an incident in early May that saw Brady mistakenly enter. to the wrong house in Florida.

Woods and Mickelson competed in the original game in November 2018. That competition, which played for a much less worthy cause at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, saw Mickelson take down Tiger on the fourth playoff hole after the two tied for the initial 18. holes

During the live broadcast, Mickelson showed off that event's championship belt in the background. Referring to that at one point, he said "this victory, I will hold on to that. I know it bothered him. Do you know why I know it bothers him? Because he insisted that we go back and race the next one in his local field for him to have the advantage of the local course. I fully understand that line of thinking. I probably would have done the same if I had lost and was angry too. "

Tiger, at one point, wore a green jacket won at the Masters as a blanket. These kinds of pranks, in case you transfer to Champions for Charity, can only help lighten the mood at a time when everyone can use a little distraction.