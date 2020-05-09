Women are doing 71 hours of home work while men are doing 51

%MINIFYHTML7d6462fa3ddbc3a2baf23115cb6c683e15%

Earlier this week it was incredibly revealed that women assume most of the domestic responsibilities during confinement and that the men with whom they live (and who clean up afterwards, and whose children are teaching) do not agree with this fact. Men, overestimating their own contributions while at the same time not recognizing the work that women are clearly doing before their eyes, can you imagine?

Of course he can. That is why it will not be surprising that, according to a different LeanIn.org and SurveyMonkey survey, women who have a partner are doing 71.2 hours of housework while men are doing only 51.5. And you can add seven more hours of childcare to that number for single mothers, with 81% reporting that they spend more than three hours a day on household chores.

Honestly, I have been shocked and horrified to discover, while distancing myself alone in my apartment, how much mess I can create as a single person existing in a space. I am not entirely convinced that there is not an invisible person squatting in my apartment generating dirty dishes, smearing avocado on the countertops, randomly depositing cups on every flat surface they can find and leaving a trail of breadcrumbs with which I eventually hope Hansel and Gretel-style Discover the culprit. Putting someone else's mess in the mix, let alone a kid who needs attention, and I don't think he has time to do anything other than work and clean up.

And, as a result, many women have not found time to do anything other than and are suffering as a result. A quarter of the women surveyed have experienced severe anxiety as a result of the additional workload they have taken on, in addition to their full-time jobs. Only half of the respondents reported that their employers have adjusted to allow flexibility regarding the newly discovered job, and less than 20% have experienced a significant reduction in work-related priorities.

I would recommend that these women, particularly those who live with couples just stop doing the work at home and see what happens. Unfortunately, we all already know what happen, and the job simply would not get done.