Without sports, athletes take on new projects – Up News Info Detroit

With sports still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes and coaches have been looking for ways to spend all of that unexpected free time.

We have heard many family activities. Watching excessively a television series. Crouching down with video games. Play time with children.

Some have become more creative.

Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger has been engaged in gardening and home renovation. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is playing his ukulele. Atlanta Falcons lineman Jake Mathews hopes to be as competent on the grid as he is in protecting Matt Ryan.

"When I'm full-time swimming, I don't go out to plant a plant," said Flickinger, who competed in the 2016 Rio Games, with a smile and hopes to arrive in Tokyo next summer. "This is a great opportunity to do those things that we normally couldn't do."

Flickinger, a 25-year-old Pennsylvania native who now lives and trains in suffocating Arizona, sulked on the couch for a couple of days after the entire nation crashed in an attempt to contain the virus, which has claimed more than 70,000 Americans lives and a quarter of a million worldwide.

So she decided to start living again.

Flickinger and her husband started outdoors.

"I am learning to garden," Flickinger said proudly in a phone interview. "I am planting plants. I have never planted a plant in my life, but we have."

There have been some setbacks along the way, of course.

"We started with these things called, well, I think they are called oleanders," said Flickinger. "But we found out that they are really poisonous. So we dug up and replanted a bunch of palms. They are little babies, but hopefully they will grow to be big."

Flickinger and his wife turned their attention indoors.

"We have remodeled a bathroom," he continued. “Here in Arizona, they have these textured walls. I've never seen them before, but they are very popular here. Well, I wanted my walls to be flat. So we learned to level the walls. We also removed the old mirror and the old medicine cabinet in order to fit a new medicine cabinet. We repainted the whole thing.

How did the young couple suddenly acquire all this useful knowledge of home?

"YouTube has been very helpful to us," replied Flickinger.

Patricia, who is heading into her third season as a coach for the Lions, typically sticks to the lessons learned in Bill Belichick's advanced class, "101 tight: make sure you never disclose anything less interesting to the media."

That's what made it so surprising when he revealed during a recent video session with reporters from the Detroit area that he plays the small four-string guitar of Hawaiian descent.

"I can't say I don't have things that I always like to try to get into here," Patricia said, suddenly turning to grab her musical instrument. "I don't know if you can see it, but it's a ukulele. There you go. I gave you a little bite.

Of course, it didn't take long for that Belichick training to work again. When asked what she could give everyone with a tune, Patricia calmed down.

"I can call them songs," he joked. "You would call them noise."

Mathews, who has spent the past six seasons as Ryan's main protector at left tackle, was taking refuge in his offseason home in Texas.

While the Falcons have been holding remote meetings almost every day and urging their players to stay fit through a regular training plan, Mathews still found time to unearth a forgotten gift from his quarterback.

"After the 2017 season, Matt Ryan gave all the linemen a Big Green Egg," Mathews recalled. "I put it together and had all these big ambitions to do things and become a master smoker, but I haven't touched it since then."

Strange, coming from a guy who registers more than 300 pounds.

Now, at least, he's taking advantage of it.

"Oh man, I've made some salmon and some steaks," Mathews said proudly, while also causing a little hunger. "I can venture out to eat chicken soon."

Another Falcons player, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, has also been honing his culinary skills.

Who knows? After your game days are over, you could watch a show on the Food Network.

"One of my favorite things that I started cooking is sea bass," Jarrett said. "I've never cooked that before, but once I learned how to cook it the right way, it was great."

He also bought a Peloton stationary bike, which presents some interesting ideas for an advertising campaign.

Rather than that sexist, dystopian commercial the company released before Christmas, we'd rather see the 290-pound Jarrett pedaling on his high-tech bike, perhaps accompanied by 285-pound teammate Allen Bailey.

"Allen and I are friends there," said Jarrett. "We do a class together and compete against each other."

Jarrett only has one complaint.

"That seat is a little awkward," he said. "I have to find a cushion or something like that."

Taking on an even more daunting challenge is Yetur Gross-Matos, the Carolina Panthers' second-round draft pick. He has apparently managed to find a pool, giving him a chance to rectify a missing part of his childhood, one that is often not available to children of color.

"I'm trying to learn to swim," said the rookie in a Twitter post. "I never learned to swim when I was a kid."

With the Major League Baseball still trying to come up with a plan to start his season, the Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. has been playing on an old hobby.

Watch out, DJ D-Nice.

DJ D-Smith could take over Club Quarantine.

"I did it in the past," said Smith. “Actually, I had a laptop that I would mix with, but I had a virus and I stopped. So now that I have more time to sit back and relax, I could lift it up and go back to where I left off. "

Flickinger, meanwhile, is considering an even more elaborate home renovation plan.

A complete gutting of the master bath.

"I'm kind of fond," she said, with a hint of doubt in her voice. "But I hope to improve with each project."

She has a long time to learn.

There are still more than 14 months to go before the Olympics.

