With limited seating for Mother's Day, local restaurants offer expanded options – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mother's Day brunch is one of the biggest meals of the year for the restaurant industry.

And Blue Mesa Grill in Addison is known for its brunch.

"We're probably talking about 2,000 or more people at our restaurant on Mother's Day normally," said Zak Baron, managing partner of Mesa Southwest Restaurants.

With the business down, just two of the company's five restaurants at the moment.

However, in Addison, the phones are still ringing with people trying to get a table for Sunday.

"We are quite reserved," Baron said. "If you want to get here around 8 a.m. on Sunday, we have that time open."

With the governor's executive order limiting restaurants to 25% of their normal occupation, only a couple of hundred people will be able to enter.

"We would love to host more people," said Baron. "This is the maximum we can take."

This year, the restaurant also offers its Mother's Day brunch on Saturday, for anyone willing to celebrate the day before.

It is one of the many restaurants that offer curb pickup specials.

"Our takeaway business is really keeping us going right now," said Baron.

The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association said some restaurants are still preparing more take-out meals than dinner service.

He found that many dining rooms were not full, even with the occupancy limit when they reopened last weekend.

However, there is cautious optimism: Holidays could boost a business that some desperately need.