Will the coronavirus crisis triumph over the climate crisis?

BRUSSELS – With coronavirus-induced global paralysis, pollution and carbon emission levels are declining everywhere, leaving bluer skies, visible mountains, splendid wildflowers. Even the famous murky canals of Venice are clearing.
After decades of industry and government slowly making progress on the climate issue, for some it is proof that effective action can be achieved.
But the revival of nature has come at a huge cost, with Europe's economy. projected to decrease 7.4 percent this year. So for many, like the suddenly unemployed, concerns about the weather, which seemed urgent just a few months ago, may seem less now.
Those competing fields are now locked in a debate about how and what to rebuild, between those who want the economy to move again, no matter how, and those who argue that the crisis is an opportunity to accelerate the transition to a cleaner economy. .
Jean Pisani-Ferry, economist and former assistant to President Emmanuel Macron of France, He described this as the struggle that "will define the post-pandemic world."
For green activists, the virus "only strengthens the urgent need for climate action,quot;, " He recently wrote. "But staunch industrialists are equally convinced: There should be no higher priority than repairing a devastated economy, postponing stricter environmental regulations if necessary. The battle has begun. "
As European governments bitterly scramble for a virus recovery fund and the next seven-year budget, the issue is central and central.
The European Union started the year promoting a plan for a rapid transformation of the economy towards a carbon neutral future, "the Green Agreement,quot;, as its main theme and engine for renewed growth.
European leaders insist that some form will remain paramount, but the new coronavirus has complicated matters.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the important bureaucracy of the European Union, He said late last month that the bloc's green goals should be "the engine of recovery." She has significant support from Mr. Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.
The question is how far are you willing to go now, as political leaders across the continent are pressured by citizens for financial aid, as well as by industries desperate to get their old factories back up and running.
The bloc is debating a law to enforce carbon neutrality by 2050, but many want to toughen the 2030 targets, going from a proposed 40 percent reduction from 1990 levels in the next decade to 55 percent. . They argued that the pandemic is an opportunity to use new money to accelerate the carbon transition.
European climate and environment ministers from 17 nations signed a statement urging governments to "make the EU recovery a green deal,quot; and "build the bridge between fighting Covid-19, loss of biodiversity and climate change,quot;.
But even the commission's first vice chair and the man in charge of the Green Agreement, Frans Timmermans, is concerned.
"The climate crisis that was upon us before the crown crisis is still there and has lost none of its urgency," he said. "But for the foreseeable future, it will no longer be at the top of people's priority list. It will collapse."
The "big question," Timmermans said in an interview, is "will politicians stay the course and keep their eyes on the crisis in the long term or on electoral considerations in the short term?"
If the recovery is slow, "then people are on the streets and politicians will start throwing money at companies to keep them afloat, whether companies are solvent or not, green or not," he said. "That is why I press for greater social participation,quot; of young people focused on the future.
But with the global climate negotiations known as COP-26 already postponed, there is significant skepticism.
"I suspect that the next clash of values in politics will be between environmentalism and those that favor economic growth, and I fear that the economy will be the winner in this," said Anand Menon, professor of European policy at King & # 39; s College London. "We will see a huge debt, and I have a feeling that everything will be drowned out by the economic argument."
John Sawers, a political risk consultant and former head of MI6, the British intelligence service, has a darker vision.
"The harsh realist in me says that we will come out more divided, less capable and poorer than before, and that will make governments less inclined to invest in problems that will arise years and decades later," he said. "I would say the government will pay less attention to the climate."
At the same time, "this is in our hands," said Mr. Sawers. "The pandemic shows us that global problems have an immediate national and local impact, and that climate change affects us all."
The argument made by Mr. Timmermans and national leaders like Mrs. Merkel and Mr. Macron is quite simple: use the new money not to restore the old world but to help create the new one.
For European officials, some answers are obvious: help the auto industry recover, but link support for the production of electric cars and better batteries. Help the energy industry move towards renewable energy and hydrogen. Put people to work installing electric charging stations, rooftop solar panels, better home insulation, smart meters, and more efficient windows and boilers. Regulate to ensure new energy efficient buildings.
However, some problems are less clear, such as the future of mass transit and large apartment complexes, especially in large cities, let alone the future of airlines. Macron has linked new funds for Air France-KLM to carbon reduction.
As former bloc official Stefan Lehne noted, "Every day, letters from powerful industrial organizations, from cement to plastic to the automotive industry, come to the Commission, saying we need relief on emissions standards, regulations "
There is "a great conflict," he said, between "saving the jobs of companies on the brink of bankruptcy and investing in new jobs." He added: "There will be a lot of pressure to return to the status quo before as much as possible. & # 39; & # 39;
Central and eastern European countries are already concerned about the pain of a green transition. And the poorest countries in the south, with higher debts to start and less room for more, fear new inequality as larger, wealthier countries like Germany and France can subsidize their industries much more generously.
The richest countries reject collective debt to help the most indebted. But promoting more spending as green will be more politically acceptable, said Jacob Funk Kierkegaard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Mujtaba Rahman, European chief analyst for the Eurasia Group, is also more optimistic.
"The green deal is essentially about money and is a great lubricant, even in central and eastern Europe," he said. "If a substantial part of the budget is for climate spending, that will incentivize them to participate," despite their concerns about the energy transition and questions about load distribution.
Diederik Samsom, Mr Timmermans' chief of staff, is working to review the Green Agreement to deal with the new crisis.
"Yes, there is a demand for a green recovery, but also a demand for jobs and growth," he said. "If we can combine that, we can do whatever we want. If we can't, forget it. "