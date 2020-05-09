Why Emma Stone Fans Are Convinced That She Has Already Married Dave McCary

Wedding bells?!
Here's a new celebrity theory circulating on the Internet: Fans are convinced that Emma Stone already married to Saturday night live Writer, Dave McCary.
Earlier this week, the La La Land the actress had a candid and candid conversation with Reese witherspoon on mental health
Hollywood stars teamed up with The Child Mind Institute and practically talked about everything from how they handle their anxiety in the midst of Coronavirus Pandemic of giving viewers advice on how to deal with mental health struggles.
During the 9-minute conversation on YouTube, fans noticed that Emma was swinging a new gold ring on that finger. It looked like a typical wedding ring, and it certainly wasn't the engagement ring he showed in December 2019.
At that time, E! News discovered that her engagement ring was from Catbird's Winter Pearl Ring. It featured 0.37-carat diamonds and was designed with an Akoya pearl that was placed in the center.
Naturally, Emma's gold band sparked rumors that she and Dave were married at the bottom.
While the Oscar winner or the SNL The writer has yet to address the rumors, fans couldn't help but share his thoughts on the matter.
"Emma Stone is married … respect my privacy during this difficult time,quot; a Twitter user wrote. Other additional"So … Emma Stone is a married woman now, please shut up, I'm crying."
"Emma Stone got married, OMG, I'm so happy for her and just look at how pretty she looks,quot; someone else intervened. With another sharing"Emma Stone is married, I am very happy for her God,quot;.
In December Dave shared the exciting and special news that he and the actress were engaged.
He simply captioned his Instagram post with a heart emoji and shared a photo of the two smiling from ear to ear about the engagement.
Like E! Previously reported news, the couple possibly met in 2016 when they hosted Saturday night live. A year later, they sparked romance rumors and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.
