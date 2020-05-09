Why Emma Stone Fans Are Convinced That She Has Already Married Dave McCary

Wedding bells?!

Here's a new celebrity theory circulating on the Internet: Fans are convinced that Emma Stone already married to Saturday night live Writer, Dave McCary.

Earlier this week, the La La Land the actress had a candid and candid conversation with Reese witherspoon on mental health

Hollywood stars teamed up with The Child Mind Institute and practically talked about everything from how they handle their anxiety in the midst of Coronavirus Pandemic of giving viewers advice on how to deal with mental health struggles.

During the 9-minute conversation on YouTube, fans noticed that Emma was swinging a new gold ring on that finger. It looked like a typical wedding ring, and it certainly wasn't the engagement ring he showed in December 2019.

At that time, E! News discovered that her engagement ring was from Catbird's Winter Pearl Ring. It featured 0.37-carat diamonds and was designed with an Akoya pearl that was placed in the center.