Why did McTelvin Agim's trip from jail to the Broncos bring tears of joy?

Sosa was not afraid of a soul, provided it ran on two legs. Jay Turley is still giggling from the moment he stepped out onto his driveway and saw this mountain of a 6-foot-3, 275-pound teenager jumping on his Chevy Avalanche, running like it was an episode of "The Walking Dead,quot; and Jay & # 39; s Boxer Sam was a zombie cub.

"My dog ​​went out one day when he was coming," says Turley, the former Hope (Ark.) High School football coach, from "Sosa," which is what everyone at home calls Broncos rookie defensive lineman McTelvin Agim. .

"And this huge guy jumps on top of this car to get away from this dog. If you weren't around me and you went into the yard, she was going to protect the yard. "

As Agim kept coming to Turley's house to share the car ride for college recruiting trips, Sam finally became wise.

"We traveled many miles," says Turley. "I had a lot of good times."

For a couple of years, the giant Padawan and his Jedi soccer coach drove everywhere, crossing the soccer campuses of the mid-south: Alabama. Brown. Oklahoma. Ole miss.

"It's funny: I had a Toyota Tacoma when we started," laughs Turley. “We were still trying to accommodate these big kids in a Tacoma, so I switched it up and got an avalanche. Lots of trips to Dallas, going to these rival camps. We went to many places. "

***

When Agim met Turley, Sosa went to places his coach could never have imagined. He spent the weekend at the age of 14 in juvenile detention, after trying to elude the police. Shoplifting for kicks. Hunger.

The combination of running home starving and running with a tough crowd like a preteen in Texarkana, Tex.

During a road trip, Agim talked about how he would open the refrigerator to find the family broth for the week: a block of Velveeta cheese and a gallon of orange juice.

"If I didn't steal, coach," Agim explained, "I couldn't eat."

Which explains the tears. The tears of joy that flowed from Sosa and his family two Fridays ago when Broncos general manager John Elway called the former Arkansas passmaker to congratulate him on becoming the Broncos' third-round final pick in the Draft. of the NFL 2020.

The tears of a 22-year-old man remembering that 14-year-old boy in his cell, standing in front of a crossroads, with his hands clasped in prayer, and promising never to return from what is straight and narrow. Tears of the reality of a dream emerging, like a phoenix, from the ashes of a nightmare.

"I knew he was wrong, and I didn't want to go down that path again," says Turley. "I think what is special is that most of the children in that environment do not have the strength to get out of it."

“He had this vision for himself and did what it takes. It took a lot of discipline and a lot of getting away from the wrong people and having that kind of conviction to get away from those people. "

Tears of being told by a high school principal that he would be in prison or dead at the age of 18. Tears for those who were not around to share the final triumph.

For Sosa's late grandmother, Charlie B. McGraw, his compass and anchor, whose passing when he was 11 broke a child's heart and left him adrift.

"I really think his grandmother took root in the idea of ​​'Be the best you can be,'" says Turley.

With a single mother working and studying to be a nurse, Sosa was raised largely by Charlie B. as a child. Once Agim's mother, Deanna Giddens, got the young Sosa, nicknamed for his resemblance to rapper Chief "Sosa,quot; Keef, on the Arkansas side of the state line, initially at Blevins High School (Ark.), The story took off.

"I had high expectations for (McTelvin) as a freshman," recalls Blevins director Jeffrey Steed. "When he came to my office, he said, 'Whatever you need to do to get his attention, you have my permission to do it.'

Sosa's behavior in Blevins was exemplary. As were his notes. Blevins basketball coach Scott Kelton believes Agim could have played Division I hoops if he wanted to. The boy had soft hands, a strong frame and a high IQ in the game. A quick thinker who was light on his feet.

There was a problem: Blevins High was so small that it did not offer soccer. Steed had sent him to Turley, one of his old college friends, who was training 22 minutes later at Hope, former President Bill Clinton's childhood home.

"I remember (Agim) coming in before Christmas and asking if he could talk to me," says Kelton. "He said, 'Coach, I really enjoyed playing for you, nothing against you, but I really feel like I've been given a gift. I feel like my future is to play soccer and I think I can play at the next level. "

"The I knew something. And now he will play on Sundays. "

***

All he needed was the correct setting. As a sophomore at Hope, Agim recorded 16 sacks and won the first of two state shot put titles. Sosa, a unique combination of power and speed, drove opponents in Hope's 4 × 100 relay team at 270 pounds.

Featured on the defensive end, the split end, the tailback and the wildcat quarterback, Agim averaged 50 yards per kickback as a senior, when he entertained offers from at least 19 FBS shows and was rated a top-20 national recruit by 247Sports.

"I don't remember the coach's name, but it was from Notre Dame and it came to our spring game," says Hope director Bill Hoglund. "We really didn't show much in our spring game, and Coach Turley decides he's going to let him play split end." One of the first plays, they run a route where he goes underneath and catches it and runs approximately 75 yards for a touchdown.

"And I'm going to the Notre Dame guy," pretty good technique of 3, isn't it? "And he said," Well, I could turn it into a tight end. "

The Razorbacks had other ideas. Barry Lunney Jr., who spearheaded recruiting in the state of Arkansas at the time, had been informed of Sosa's legend as a tenth-grade student, offered a scholarship, then saw other national powers obtain information and approach.

When the Hogs head coach Bret Bielema visited him, Agim set out to take them back to the border to Grandma's old home in Texarkana, where she grew up.

"He was very proud of his background," says Lunney Jr., now the offensive coordinator at UT-San Antonio. “And he wanted to show us (why) his vision was to be a four-year-old starter, to be able to support his family and give people around him a different opportunity. That was something that was in his heart, never losing sight of where it came from. It's just a special guy. He really is. "

***

Hoglund and Turley still laugh at the time when former Razorback and Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones appeared at Hope to present Agim with the honor of State Gatorade Player of the Year just before the holidays as he graduated early.

Only no one could find Sosa.

As faculty and staff toured the building, Hoglund discovered the future Bronco in the locker room, sitting quietly in front of his post.

"Sosa, what's going on?" asked the director.

"All this attention is not really necessary," replied Agim. "I just wanted to play. And now I feel like all the students can't do what I'm doing. "

To that end, every time Turley and Sosa jumped into the avalanche for a college trip, Agim wanted to bring in at least a couple of teammates so they could have a look, too.

"He was so disinterested," says Turley. "He is a really good boy. Really, a good young man, now. He was always thinking of other people."

Forever. Agim doesn't forget old friends, even when his life turns the page to another chapter. Turley's old four-legged friend, Sam, died recently, at the age of 9.

Among those who called to express their condolences was that 275-pound boy, now a 306-pound man. The same one Sam used to scare nonsense.

"He called me when it happened," says Turley. "He had to control me."

"I know he doesn't like me," Agim told his former coach. "I liked that dog, but she did not like me. "

Many miles, man. Lots of good times. And a straight and narrow path that was worth it until the last blessed pass.