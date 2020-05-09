Which companies benefit from the coronavirus? – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML74fc83d4cd8337f1d6b30ba498ca571c17%

Much of the national economy is struggling. Many industries have essentially closed, hopefully temporarily, as most of society departs from the coronavirus. The economy contracted approximately five percent in the first quarter, and the second is expected to be worse. A recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in domestic product growth, appears imminent.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of GDP, is unlikely to recover soon. About 29 million people lost their jobs in April, the worst month in the history of the job market. The unemployment rate is 14.7 percent. Consumer confidence has been reduced to a minimum of six years. Many Americans have trouble making ends meet.

But the current economic environment offers some bright spots. The demand for a wide range of goods still exists. People still want to do many of the things they normally do, albeit on a limited budget and in a small space. As consumers rebalance their priorities with the new normal, certain companies, by foresight or luck, are well positioned to make a profit.

Giacomo Santangelo, who teaches economics at Fordham University and the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University, recently analyzed where the economy is and where it could go. As Santangelo said, “There are certain things that people will always need. And I think those things will never change. People are always going to need food, people are always going to need food. "

But in a pandemic, people prefer that those groceries come to them to buy them in physical stores. It should come as no surprise that grocery delivery services work well. According to Santangelo, "If you're getting things through Amazon Pantry, we would expect Amazon to be doing well. And that's fun because Amazon is up 25% since the start of the year … Walmart is up 7%."

And they are far from the only ones. Businesses are bustling with various grocery delivery services, as evidenced by consumers' constant struggle to ensure delivery hours. Those who are lucky enough to place an order often find key items missing when those orders arrive. Boxed, a kind of wholesaler for the millennial generation, has struggled to keep up with a surge in business as supply chains stagnate.

That delivery services thrive is not a big surprise. As Santengelo said, "companies that realistically benefit from people being in their homes will benefit from people who are in their homes."

Netflix, which added nearly 16 million subscribers in the first quarter, certainly falls into that category. With growth more than double what it forecast in January, its biggest three-month jump in 13 years of its streaming service, the company has proven to be a de facto essential service. The deep catalog he has developed during that time should keep him afloat, even as subscriber growth peaks.

Another possible distraction for the locked consumer is video games. So companies that facilitate this form of entertainment should prosper. "Companies that make computers, laptops, gaming computers," according to Santangelo. "Companies that make computer games,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML74fc83d4cd8337f1d6b30ba498ca571c18%

And that extends in several directions. "An expectation is that Microsoft will benefit from this," says Santangelo, "as one might imagine that laptops and gaming computers will use the Windows operating system. They will have Nvidia video cards. They will have AMD chips in them. Companies like Ubisoft, companies like Activision that make games like To get mad and Assassin’s Creed. "

Puzzle makers are having a moment. Puzzle Warehouse, the nation's largest puzzle distributor, says its sales have increased a staggering 2,000% year-over-year.

Wine shops, considered an essential business in many parts of the country, have seen a rebound in business, even when they are forced to ban customers from their physical stores. Alcohol may not be a necessity, although it can be a welcome distraction in difficult times.

The type of companies that will prosper in the future will depend on the route of the virus and the reaction of the economy. How long will parts of the country stay at home? What will the parts of the country that are beginning to open a support fee be like? Will testing and a one-day shot allow a return to normal appearance?

"When will we return to something close to what we had before," asks Santangelo? "If that happens in July, then the economic effect of this will be different than if it continues through November."

Parents are already beginning to wonder how the pandemic and the closure of much of the economy will affect summer camps for their children. Some Girl Scout camps, for example, have already canceled summer programs. However, many other camps are waiting for their time in the hope that conditions will improve enough to open their doors. What happens, or doesn't happen, will create opportunities for companies offering online programs. Anecdotal evidence already suggests that above-ground pools are a hot item, and backyard diving boards are rare.

The passage of time and the spread of the virus will also change conditions in the economy in other ways. The meat industry has become a source of COVID-19 hotspots in recent weeks. Thousands of workers at more than 100 domestic meat packing plants in various states have contracted the virus. Many plants had closed, but President Trump signed an executive order requiring them to reopen and others to remain open. How will consumers react to new outbreaks at meat processing plants and what opportunities will arise for companies?

Perhaps consumers will be driven to healthier foods and the companies that sell them. "The longer we stay home, if we believe in some of the food supply chain news reports, people could start eating healthier, if healthy food is available," Santangelo speculates. "If red meat becomes less available, and vegetables and more green food, better food for you, if it remains available, I think people could start to become healthier."

In such a fluid situation, with so many unknowns and unanswered questions, making concrete predictions is, at best, another diversion. Uncertainty remains the only certainty at this time in the coronavirus pandemic. "It's probably safer to talk about the US economy in 2023 than to talk about it in 2020 and 2021, because we don't know anything about it."