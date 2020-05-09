What you didn't know about Taylor Swift

Now the artist of the decade, Taylor Swift seems to have been on the Internet last year. With the release of a new album and her triumphant return to social media, her fans definitely got a lot of content from her. However, there are still many things that people don't know about it, which is to be expected. So, we've put together some fun facts that you may not have known about the mega singer.

She grew up on a Christmas tree farm

Taylor spent her childhood on her family's Christmas tree farm. This year, he even released a Christmas song called "Christmas Tree Farm,quot;. The music video is made from clips from his childhood.

She wrote all the songs on her third album

All of the songs on Taylor's third album Speak Now were written by her and herself. He said the main reason for that was that he would be inspired by random moments, even in the middle of the night. As a result, she would finish all the songs while thinking about them.

Many real estate

Throughout his successful career, Taylor has acquired a few homes in all sorts of places, both in the US. USA As abroad. He has a house in Nashville, California, London, Rhode Island, and New York City.

She wrote a book

When she was only 12 years old, Taylor wrote a 350-page novel that was never published. It was titled "A Girl Named Girl,quot; and it turns out her parents still have a copy.

Significant letters

When he writes songs, Taylor has said that he is sometimes inspired by writing lyrics that are "burns." Some lines are the ones you wished you could text someone in real life.

Horse rider

Until age 12, Taylor rode horses competitively. Her mother had aspirations of becoming a professional rider, but at age 12, Taylor realized that she did not share that passion and told her mother about it.

private jet

In addition to owning a large amount of real estate, Taylor also has her own private jet.