What it's like to travel internationally in the era of the coronavirus

I have traveled extensively over the years, saving all the dollars and vacation days I can manage to embark on solo adventures around the world.
Whether I've ended up traveling through Europe, on a propeller plane in Africa, or traveling on a Tuk-Tuk in Asia, my exploits often begin and end at LAX or Los Angeles International Airport, a hectic mass of concrete and in expansion. that represents home for me. I have a love-hate relationship with the place because, while it marks the beginning of some of my favorite memories, it has also been a source of frustration thanks to the hours I spent on car travel while taking the trip generally from an hour between my house and the international terminal.
None of my previous experiences prepared me for what it was like to be there during a global pandemic.
I wasn't planning to travel right now, but after almost two months of quarantine alone in Los Angeles, an ocean away from my family and boyfriend, it was time to go home for a while. There is nothing like a crisis to make you feel very far from the people you love the most in life.
While I was excited to finally be reunited with my family, I was also nervous about spending 11 hours around other people while flying into a metal container with only recycled air to breathe. Keep in mind that video calling has been the closest thing I've had to real person-to-person interaction in the past two months.
The drive to the airport ran. No traffic meant I barely made a dent in the hour-long podcast I'd downloaded for the ride. At LAX I felt like I had accidentally stumbled upon the deserted set of a science fiction movie. Modern mid-century architecture gleamed in the 90 degree heat. The entrances, which were generally hidden from view thanks to the endless cars, taxis, hotel courtesy buses, and bewildered commuters who were wandering around, were on full display. It was a Saturday, what should have been a busy day for a global travel center, and yet there was no other human being, or an oversized piece of luggage, in sight.
"I've never seen it like this in 20 years," my Uber driver exclaimed when he told me it was his first transfer to the airport in six weeks.
A creepy silence greeted me when I picked up my bags from the trunk of the car and walked towards the terminal. Gone were the rippling voices that normally announced jet set arrival and departure details over the speaker, as well as the constant buzz of endless takeoff and landing overhead. Even the whistles of angry taxi drivers who were used to spending most of the day battling incessant Los Angeles traffic had been muted.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
"I need you to complete this," he instructed the masked man at the check-in counter for my flight. Do you have a cough, temperature, any sign of COVID-19? the health form asked. I marked "no,quot; at all. More than a month of social estrangement meant that even the annual cold she suffered from had generally been absent this year.
The long stream of passengers that generally headed for the metal detectors on the way to the doors was reduced to just me and one other person. Lines were marked on the floor to remind us to be 6 feet away. I removed my mask briefly so that the TSA officer could match my features to my passport photo.
Then I walked directly to a bathroom and changed my clothes, throwing the outfit I'd worn on the Uber straight into the trash.
Just having a mask and plastic gloves on a long-haul flight hadn't seemed like enough protection, so days earlier I had rummaged through the back of my dresser and found two pairs of faded Old Navy leggings, circa 1993. One had holes in the seams; the other could barely stay awake, thanks to a worn elastic waistband. By wearing and disposing of old clothing at every step of the journey, I hoped to create an additional barrier between myself and any possible infected seat upholstery, whether from the car or my plane. I know that sounds like an extreme measure, but the last thing I wanted to do was risk taking the disease with me.
With a new change of clothes, I ventured into the terminal. Before Covid-19, Tom Bradley International Terminal could be a mecca for fashionistas thanks to Gucci and Hermès stores dotted among the ubiquitous Starbucks and kiosks. However, anyone hoping to make a last-minute purchase would have been disappointed: the only stores that were open were those that sold expensive water bottles. The store closings felt even more sinister as there were hardly any passengers. Anyone traveling had his face obscured by the protective gear, and yes, there were even a few people following him. Naomi Campbell& # 39; lead and wearing a hazardous materials suit.
It was obvious that no one wanted to risk more than necessary to get somewhere.
When I boarded my flight, instead of finding a pillow and blanket on my seat (as is normal on a long-distance direct flight), there was a plastic-wrapped cheese sandwich and some granola bars waiting for me. "There will not be the usual food or drink service on this flight," the attendant informed me through the paper covering her mouth. "And all passengers must wear a mask for the duration of this trip."
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
By the time we finished boarding, 100 people were buckled in, a fraction of the nearly 400 that a 777 can generally accommodate. Apparently only 20 people were on the previous flight. In economy class, passengers were told to sit by the window or in the middle of the center row. No one could sit in the hallway if they could help it.
The airline seemed to take every precaution, yet everyone seemed to be nervous. The usual emotion before the holidays had been replaced by a tense restlessness, product of a trip that was made out of necessity and not for pleasure. Maybe it was just me, but it seemed that not only were we cautious with the virus, but we were also suspicious of each other, fearing that if we shared a look or a smile we might catch something.
It was not until the next morning that I was finally able to disembark. I immediately went to the bathroom and threw away the pair of leggings that I should have thrown away a decade ago.
"Welcome to the Netherlands," said the border control officer. "Be sure to stay indoors for the next two weeks."
