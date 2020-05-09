Vivica A. Fox calls Liam Hemsworth & # 39; Very Giving & # 39; Scene Partner

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Empire & # 39; praises his co-star of & # 39; Independence Day & # 39; and describes him as a scene mate & # 39; very generous & # 39; after their on-screen meeting in & # 39; Arkansas & # 39 ;.

Actress Vivica A. Fox couldn't wait to work with Liam Hemsworth in new movie "Arkansas"- four years after their first collaboration.

The couple appeared on screen together on "Independence Day" in 2016, and speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Vivica said, "He increasingly sees him as more adult."

"I was so excited when I was cast. I was lucky not to have to audition, I got a call from my agent and she said, 'There's a great new movie called Arkansas and it has Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn"And that's all he had to say as far as I'm concerned," he laughed.

"It was good to see him again. And to work with him again. And I tell you, every time I see him, he becomes more of an adult man. He really does," he "Empire"Star added". When we did Independence Day, he still had that young hunk thing still hanging on The Hunger Games but baby in Arkansas, Liam Hemsworth is dark, mysterious and dangerous. "

According to Vivica, one of the best parts of working alongside the "charming and wonderful" actor is how he never established a great ego, and was a "very generous" scene partner.

"Arkansas" was originally supposed to premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival in March 2020, but the festival was canceled amid the coronavirus crisis. The film, also starring John Malkovich, Michael Kenneth Williamsand Brad William Henke, is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital streaming services.