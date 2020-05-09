Visitors to national parks must plan a & # 39; new normal & # 39;

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) – After closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the country, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services. Visitor centers and camps remain largely closed at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some of the sites.

“I felt that they did it here because if they opened all the services, I think it would have been too much. Too many people would hit him, ”Donna Sullivan, of Sedona, Arizona, told The Salt Lake Tribune on Wednesday in Bryce Canyon.

Sullivan was on a day visit to hike the Rim Trail and the park's Bryce Amphitheater, two of the few hiking destinations currently open in Bryce. He found plenty of room for social distance, but Bryce will likely see huge crowds as word gets out that the park is open and won't charge entrance fees.

Visitors must prepare for a "new normal,quot; that is unlikely to fit their last trip, said Acting Director of the Park Service David Vela.

"It may have facilities that will not be available, but the footprint (of the park) will be. Therefore, it will be a different experience for visitors, and it will be a different normality that we will need to possess and, frankly, mitigate," he said. Sail on Friday. "This has the value and importance of making sure that visitors know what to expect when they arrive at the park, making sure that visitors go to the park's website (and) on social media … as to what is accessible, how to plan your trip and, more importantly, what are your expectations when you get there. "

The recent crush on southern Utah state parks could offer a clue to what led Bryce's path later this season, Bryce Park Ranger Peter Densmore said.

"This experiment, this limited reopening is really a cooperative effort between us and the public. It is not possible to get the full benefits of the mitigations we implement if people are not aware of them and help us enforce them, ”said Densmore at the closed visitor center.

While the park reopened its main attraction, the Bryce Amphitheater, Capitol Reef took an opposite approach, keeping its historic center at Fruita and the Scenic Road closed for now.

“You will see that more and more parks provide recreational access. We are doing it very carefully, "said park service spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo.

The parks are staffing and will increase access as workers are in place to patrol trails and roads, house camps, and operate visitor centers and museums. In Utah parks, temporary out-of-state employees must be quarantined for 14 days before they can report for service, which will delay the process.

No openings have yet been announced for Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park.

Major parks across the country that have started limited openings include Badlands and Wind Cave National Parks and the Jewel Cave National Monument in South Dakota; Everglades National Park in Florida; Indiana Dunes National Park; Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada; Mount Rainier National Park in Washington; Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky; Pinnacles National Park in California.

Advocacy groups fear that the park service is moving too fast and demand extreme caution.

“We are also eager for Americans to return to our national parks. But it's too soon, "said Phil Francis, a retired superintendent who heads the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks." Parks should not be opened until the safety of National Park Service employees, employees of grants, volunteers and other partners, including those who work and live in access communities. "

Most park employees will be in contact with visitors, and many live on-site, indoors, in government-owned housing, he said. According to a park service document, parks must estimate that up to 40% of the park's total staff may require isolation and 4% may require hospitalization.

"This is not only impossible under the current configuration," said Francis, "it is unacceptable."