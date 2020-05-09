Virginia Prostitutes Kidnap Man in Knifepoint on Instagram Live – For Not Paying!

Yesterday, two Virginia women entered Live, and Livestreaming kidnapped a man who, according to the women, was trying to avoid their sex.

In the video, which you can see below, the women claim that the Caucasian man offered them money in exchange for sex. The women agreed, but then learned that the man was unable to pay because he was bankrupt.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS KNIVES AND BAD LANGUAGE

So the women decided to kidnap the alleged John and force him to pay.

The two women threw knives at the man and forced him to sit in the back seat of his car. Prostitutes took their man to a remote location, where they intended to "stab him."

But luckily for the man, the women changed their minds. They gave the man a hard lash on the tongue and then allowed him to leave his vehicle unharmed.

The ladies could face kidnapping charges. In Virginia, first-degree kidnapping, carried out with a gun or knife, carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

