Viola Davis and Ava DuVernay lead tribute to late Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell

The African American community, including the actress & # 39; How to escape with the murder & # 39; and the assistant & # 39; Selma & # 39; They are mourning the loss of the influential founder of Uptown Records who passed away at the age of 59.

Andre Harrell, the influential music executive who discovered P Diddy and Mary J. Blige, has died.

The death of the 59-year-old man was announced late on Friday night, May 8, 2020. DJ D-Nice during his Club Quarantine series on Instagram Live, and confirmed this in a short video posted to Diddy's Revolt TV multiplatform music network account, where Harrell served as vice president. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The legendary music executive, who was born in Harlem and grew up in the Bronx, New York, is best known for founding Uptown Records, which became one of the most popular hip-hop and R&B labels during the 1990s.

The label was responsible for the success of the stars, including Damn, Boy, Heavy D and the Boyzand Notorious BIG. It also led the way in the New Jack Swing subgenre, after signing the super producer. Teddy riley from Guy and Black street fame.

Hits creator "No Diggity" addressed the tributes to Harrell, who he revealed to have last spoken before his recent showdown on Instagram Live with fellow producer Kenny. "Baby face"Edmonds.

"We lost one of the best mentors of my life," Riley said in a post on the site. "I am so happy to be able to tell you an hour before the Battle versus, how much I respect and love you, as my older brother and mentor!"

"The talk you gave me just before, it seemed like the same talk you gave me at the beginning of Uptown Records, sleeping on the couch in your office (Brownstone) in BK. You chose me from all the children you could have chosen to work with you "

"I will never forget, all these precious moments and I will never forget you! I salute you … King of New Jack Swing."

Oscar winner Viola Davis He also honored Harrell, tweeting, "Thank you for the gift of so many amazing artists. He left too soon."

"A wrinkle in time"filmmaker Ava DuVernay He added: "It was from the bad boy. It was from Rockafella. Everything comes from the top. Saying hello to Andre Harrell. The architect of so much music, so much culture. Rest now. In power and peace."