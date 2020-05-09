Vijay Deverakonda karan joha Karan Johar sends her birthday wishes to southern superstar Vijay Deverakondar

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with the movie Arjun Reddy, is celebrating his 31st birthday today. This hunk is a heartbreaker in the south and is set to make its Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday in Fighter. The film, which will be released in five different languages, including Hindi, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmee Kau, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Bollywood director Karan Johar shares a great relationship with the actor. On the occasion of the southern superstar's birthday today, Karan shared a photo of himself with the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday Vijay! We

we will celebrate it soon! And I can't wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan! Check out this space for more! @ Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy ”

Check out the post here,

We can't wait for Vijay's Bollywood debut, right?