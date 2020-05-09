Video: Deepika Padukone remembers the late actor Irrfan Khan



Shoojit Sircar's movie Piku completed 5 years if it opens yesterday. The movie starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh bachchan and Irrfan Khan was about the relationship between a daughter and her upset old father.

Exactly nine days ago, we all woke up shocked to lose actor Irrfan Khan. Deepika worked with Irrfan on Piku and his chemistry was highly appreciated by fans. When the film completed five years after its release yesterday, the actress posted a video of her and Irrfan from Piku's sets. In the video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis. Sharing the video, Deepika on an emotional note wrote: “Please come back! #Irrfan.

Amitabh Bachchan, who also starred in the movie, took over Instagram to remember Irrfan and his movie Piku, as well as his movie Khuda Gawah and his late actress Sridevi. He wrote: "28 years of KHUDA GAWAH … 5 years of PIKU … today May 8 … and in remembrance of the two who have left us."

Piku was one of the best films of year 201. The film won five Filmfare Awards. Watch the winning moments of the Piku team at the Filmfare Awards here.