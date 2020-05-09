Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus, Trump confirms

Instagram

Katie Miller, who is married to Donald Trump's top adviser, Stephen Miller, is the second White House employee to contract COVID-19 after the president's personal valet also tested positive for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus. Was president Donald trump Himself, who confirmed the news on Friday, May 8, a day after it was confirmed that his personal valet had contracted the virus.

"She is a wonderful young woman, Katie, she gave very good results over a long period of time and suddenly she tested positive today," Trump said during a meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House.

The president said Miller, who is married to his senior adviser Stephen Miller, has not contacted him, but noted that she has been in contact with Pence. Due to the nature of her work, Ms. Miller was frequently in contact with members of the press.

Addressing his positive diagnosis, Miller said in a tweet on Friday: "Thank you all for your prayers and good wishes. I am doing well and I hope to return to work for the American people."

Earlier Friday, a senior administration official told the press group aboard Air Force Two that a Pence staff member, whom they did not name at the time, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and Friday by the morning. Miller, who was not on the plane, was believed to be in contact with six people scheduled to fly Pence to Iowa that morning. Later, several people were seen exiting the plane before it took off from the tarmac at Andrews Joint Base outside Washington.

All those who withdrew have been tested for coronavirus and the results were negative. The White House also announced that it is now making more coronavirus tests available to journalists.

A senior White House official said contact tracing was also done inside the White House after Miller's positive test. All the people she was in contact with, including her husband, were negative, the senior White House official said.

Miller is now the second White House staff member to test positive for coronavirus after Trump's personal valet had the virus. On Thursday, Trump said of his personal valet: "I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman." He added: "Know who he is, good person, but I have had very little contact, Mike has had very little contact with him. Mike did the test, and I was tested, we were both tested."