Ventura begins reopening, reports 21 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

Ventura County began reopening on Friday, along with the rest of the state, allowing low-risk retail businesses to operate on curbside delivery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are at a tipping point because of the community's incredible compliance with social alienation and the sacrifices of individuals and businesses," said Mike Powers, Ventura County CEO, in a statement. “These efforts have saved lives, helped prevent the spread of the virus in our community, and have put us in a position to move forward gradually and safely in reopening our economy. Our ability to move forward is directly linked to our continued commitment to physical distance. "

Clothing stores, bookstores, sporting goods stores, and florists were allowed to reopen, although it was up to individual companies to make the decision.

The county said it had made progress in meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's requirements to move forward, including the capacity of personal protective equipment and hospital overvoltage, protection of high-risk patient populations, ability to locate contacts, and public health guidance. based on data.

"We have a verification and education plan under the guidance of our Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Levin, to ensure that our local businesses can reopen and do so safely," said Powers. “We have discovered almost universally that our local businesses really want to comply. … They understand it and want to make sure they protect their employees and customers. "

Before reopening, companies must comply with a list of items intended to keep workers and customers safe.

More information about the County's Stage 2 request can be found online.

As of Friday, Ventura County reported 652 cases, an increase from 21 since Thursday and 19 deaths. There were 435 recovered cases and 198 active quarantined cases.

The county reported that 29 people were hospitalized on Friday, with 12 in intensive care units. 12,863 tests had been completed.