Valedictorians, Garland ISD Salutatorians Receive Surprise Parades, School District Trophies – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– One of the highest honors awarded to high school graduates is finishing academically among the best in their class.

The Garland Independent School District did its best to congratulate the students who are still studying from home.

Zach Nguyen has spent almost every day the past two months with his family inside his home in Garland.

The high school senior, with a GPA of 5.6+, said he misses going to class.

"It has definitely been really difficult," said Nguyen. "It has also been difficult in the university aspect because we have not been able to visit universities,quot;

The 18-year-old had some VIP visitors on Friday with a special surprise in store.

Nguyen's teachers and principal, along with the superintendent and school board members presented a trophy and a yard sign with the news that the teenager has been named best student in his graduating class.

“Definitely significant that they recognize how hard we work even though the entire pandemic is happening and they take the time to travel around Garland just to visit us. I think it is a great honor, "he said.

Work began early in the morning, decorating cars for a parade to the homes of Garland ISD honor students and robbers who, prior to COVID-19, were honored at a pre-graduation banquet.

"I think this is an almost more personalized experience," said Garland High School principal Holly Hines. "We are reaching each of their homes individually with groups of teachers, of course administrators and school board members. I think it is just as special, if not more special."

Isaac Yu was surprised at the cafeteria where he works with his trophy that comes with being salutatorian of his senior class.

"It means a lot that we have so much support from GISD," Yu said.

Administrators visited the best students at each of the district's high schools to recognize their accomplishments and make their parents proud.

"It is surprising, unexpected, I never thought something like this would happen," said Zach's mother, Kimam Nguyen.

A small gesture of thanks for a great achievement.

