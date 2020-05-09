Val Kilmer reveals why he didn't star in another Batman movie

Val Kilmer famously appeared in Batman forever In 1995, and at the time, many wondered why he never returned to the franchise. A new Collider report pointed to a New York Times profile that hinted that Val was difficult to work with. However, details have never been revealed.

In 2017, the director of Batman forever Joel Schumacher told The Hollywood Reporter that Val Kilmer had the option to return as Batman, but that he "left them at eleven o'clock,quot; to appear on Doctor Moreau's Island.

Val wanted the role in the aforementioned movie because Marlon Brando was going to be in it. During his conversation with Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Kilmer said, in his own words, why he chose not to act like Batman a second time.

According to Kilmer, one day between takes, Warren Buffet and his grandchildren stopped by on set and were reportedly less interested in meeting Val Kilmer, the man who played Batman, than the set and the actual devices. , including the Batmobile.

Kilmer explained that he suddenly realized that it didn't matter who played Batman. That is why there may be six or even seven of them. "There is no Batman," said Kilmer. Additionally, Kilmer addressed long-standing rumors that working with him was a challenge.

Kilmer told the reporter that everyone in the world has their own moral code that they are trying to live with, yet he really feels bad about the way he treated others in the process. It seems Val is having some post-race regret.

With all that said, Val may have been right anyway, considering that there have been many different actors to portray Batman, including George Clooney, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson.

It is probably not unreasonable to compare James Bond to Batman. Many actors have taken on the role of 007 in the past sixty years, including Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and many others, and the vast majority of them have not achieved legendary status, with the exception of Connery. .



